Sophie Lawson reacts to Canada's assistant coach and an analyst being sent home for using a spy drone at the Olympics. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Defending champions Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 in their Paris Olympics opening game on Thursday overshadowed by a spying scandal that has engulfed the women's tournament.

Cloé Lacasse and Evelyne Viens scored on a night that might have been a routine group win for Canada before it was thrust into the global spotlight because of a scandal that saw manager Bev Priestman sit out Thursday's game and two staff members sent home amid allegations of drone use at two New Zealand practices.

Assistant Andy Spence acted as coach, and Priestman, who had removed herself from the game after New Zealand's complaint, watched it from the team hotel.

The full fallout from the scandal is yet to be known, as Canada Soccer has launched an independent external review into the matter while global soccer's governing body FIFA has begun disciplinary proceedings.

Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, scores her side's 2nd goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Joseph Lombardi, one of the staff members sent home, was handed an eight-month suspended jail term and his material was confiscated, a French court said.

New Zealand coach Indiah-Page Riley, meanwhile, said the scandal "lit a fire in our bellies."

Mackenzie Barry shocked the Canadians by opening the scoring with a goal in the 13th minute when she fired home off the underside of the crossbar after Katie Kitching's corner.

However, Canada proved too strong for the women's soccer minnows, whose best Olympic finish was a quarter-final appearance in 2012. Lacasse levelled in first-half added time, scoring from close-range after some exquisite passing.

Viens netted the winner in the 79th minute in front of a sparse crowd at Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium, when she ran onto a pinpoint long pass from Jessie Fleming and fired first-time into the far corner from a tight angle.

Spain 2-1 Japan

World champions Spain came from behind to beat Japan in Group C thanks to a goal and an assist from Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí.

Playing in their first Olympics, Spain fell behind at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes after Aoba Fumino's brilliant long range free kick flew into the top corner in the 13th.

Spain might have had flashbacks to its 4-0 loss to Japan at last year's World Cup, but Bonmati -- who has dominated the individual awards in women's soccer over the past 12 months -- leveled the game nine minutes later when rounding goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

She provided the assist for Mariona Caldentey to score the winner in the 74th with a curling shot into the bottom corner.

Germany 3-0 Australia

After their humbling group-stage exit from the Women's World Cup last year, Germany got off to a flying start at the Olympics by beating Australia in Marseille.

Marina Hegering and Lea Schüller scored headers from corners in either half and Jule Brand fired in a third for the No. 4-ranked Germans from close range.

World Cup semifinalists Australia lacked firepower without talismanic striker Sam Kerr, who is recovering from ACL damage.

Hegering's far post header gave Germany the lead in the 24th and Schüller rose highest to convert a second in the 64th.

Brand had a simple finish from close range after Sarai Linder's low cross to the far post in the 68th.

Brazil 1-0 Nigeria

Gabi Nunes scored in the 37th minute and Brazil went on to defeat Nigeria in Group C in Bordeaux.

Marta, a six-time world player of the year, started for Brazil in her sixth Olympics. The 38-year-old captain has said this will be her last major tournament with the national team.

Brazil's players were looking to send Marta off with a title in a major championship, something that has eluded her. Brazil has never won a gold medal in the Olympics but claimed silver in 2004 and 2008.

Nigeria advanced to the knockout round at last year's Women's World Cup.

France 3-2 Colombia 2

France built a 3-0 lead in the first half and held off Colombia in Lyon.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored a pair of goals and Kenza Dali added another for the hosts in Group A.

Catalina Usme converted on a penalty early in the second half for Colombia, who were returning to the Olympics after missing out on the Tokyo Games. Manuela Paví helped close the gap further with another goal in the 64th.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.