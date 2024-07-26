Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade caught the eye, youngster Deborah Abiodun shone like a veteran, and star forward Asisat Oshoala was absent, as the Super Falcons lost to Brazil, 1-0, on their return to the Olympic women's football tournament for the first time since 2008.

Gabi Nunes hit a ferocious strike into the roof of Chiamaka Nnadozie's goal in the first half, as the Nigeria defence went walkabout for a moment, and that was enough to hand the Brazilians victory.

But it could have been so different. The Super Falcons had enough opportunities to go ahead, and then to tie the game, but failed to take them.

Here are the takeaways from Nigeria's performance.

Nigeria lament missed chances

This was a game of margins. One that could have gone anywhere. The Super Falcons certainly created enough opportunities to have claimed at least a point, if only their finishing were better.

They had three opportunities to take the lead before Brazil's goal. Ajibade scooted down the right channel, working her way into delivering the sweetest square ball in front of goal for Chinwendu Ihezuo, who saw her shot saved from point-blank range by Lorena. Christy Ucheibe launched a rasping effort from range that Brazil's goalkeeper beat away for a corner kick. Tosin Demehin rose above the defence from the ensuing set-piece, but could not keep her header down from close range.

Nigeria created other opportunities after Brazil scored, and more again late in the game with the South Americans hanging on, but the shots were rushed or players failed to find teammates in the right position.

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum acknowledged the problem.

"Our ability to be more clinical with our chances is going to be vital," he told ESPN. "We have to do a better job [of that] because you're not going to get 10-12 shots on these teams. You're going to get two or three chances, decent chances probably in the day, and you've got to be good enough to put one in and make sure defensively to keep them from putting goals."

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade starred vs. Brazil but, too, often, her teammates were not on the same wavelength. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Concentration cannot slip for one moment

Speaking of keeping the opposition away from scoring, a lack of defensive discipline led to the Brazil goal.

Chidinma Okeke struggled for pace throughout the game, and she was regularly targeted by the Brazil forwards.

Okeke was beaten in the play before Marta thought she had put Brazil ahead, but Nigeria were saved when the goal was chalked off for offside in the buildup. Within a minute, Okeke was again caught on the wrong side of the offside line, failing to return with her teammates and playing Nunes onside, only this time there was no salvation and the Brazilian forward hit an unstoppable shot.

Staying switched on against top teams such as Brazil is a no-brainer, and that one moment of lost focus proved fatal to Nigeria's hopes.

Nnadozie also gifted Brazil an opportunity with a very poor clearance straight to the opposition.

"We have to stay switched on for 90 minutes," Waldrum said. "And understand that it only takes a moment for a game to change either for you or against you."

Spain and Japan are going to be just as tough as Brazil, if not tougher, and Nigeria have to play much better, and remain much more focused, if they are to progress from the group.

Asisat going, going... ?

The absence of Asisat Oshoala would have stood out for almost everyone watching the game. The six-time African Player of the Year was not named in the starting XI and did not make it on to the field as a substitute. Instead, Waldrum brought on Ify Onumonu, Uchenna Kanu and Esther Okoronkwo up front.

It is not exactly a surprise.

It is unclear whether the Bay FC forward is not fully fit, or if the selection decisions were strictly tactical, but there appears to be a pattern developing.

Oshoala started only three of the eight games from the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup to the last of the Olympic qualifiers under Waldrum. Of those, she did not finish a single game. Her longest appearance came in the opening game of the Super Falcons' World Cup campaign, when she was substituted off with a minute left to play in the goalless draw against Canada.

In his post mortem of the Olympic qualifiers, Waldrum told ESPN there was an issue with the No. 9 position, and explained why he preferred Ihezuo.

"I thought Chinwedu was fantastic against South Africa as a striker," he said. "We've kind of been struggling for a consistent No. 9 that could not only hold up play but be creative and then actually create goalscoring chances. I thought the first game, especially at home when we won 1-0, she was a thorn in their side all evening long. They had no answers for her."

This was not a direct criticism of Oshoala, but it seemed to suggest that the American coach was not getting what he wanted. Against Brazil, it may also also explain his preference for Onumonu, whose hold-up and combination play with Ajibade finally seemed to get Nigeria's attack going late in the second half.

Deborah Abiodun was clearly the second-best Nigeria player, next to her captain, vs. Brazil. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Rash, Abiodun Shine

Speaking of Ajibade, there was no question who was Nigeria's best player against Brazil. As she has been consistently.

The Super Falcons' best attacking moves either went through her, or were set up by her. The Atlético Madrid forward was quick, beat her markers time and time again, whether by pace or with technique, and always seemed to find the right delivery. Unfortunately, both her speed of thought and execution appeared too quick for her teammates, and she was often left ploughing a lone furrow with next to no support.

Waldrum has to figure out a way of adding another threat upfront, to introduce some unpredictability to his frontline, as the Brazilians constantly double-teamed Ajibade in the absence of other threats.

If Ajibade starred up front, youngster Abiodun was outstanding in the middle. The Pitts midfielder showed a glimpse of her ability at the World Cup before she lunged into a red card against Canada and missed the rest of the tournament. Here, she was clearly the second-best Nigeria player, next to her captain, and proved exactly how much she was missed down under. Her composure, ability to read the play and find the right pass was a thing of beauty. Especially as she almost got a yellow card early in the game.

More tinkering for Waldrum

Waldrum has done a lot of tinkering in his time as Super Falcons coach. The absence from the Olympic squad of Ashleigh Plumptre, who is recovering from surgery, and Halimatu Ayinde, who was forced to pull out after a late injury, forced Nigeria to make personnel switches. And things did not look good for a while against Brazil, especially at full-back.

Okeke was regularly outmatched, and Michelle Alozie was not the confident, rampaging player we know her to be, at least until she was switched to left-back. There, she looked immensely better, defensively and offensively.

Nicole Payne, who took Alozie's place at right-back, also immediately improved the position. This should present some interesting choices for Waldrum when his team has to go again in three days' time.