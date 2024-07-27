The United States men's soccer team impresses after picking up a huge 4-1 win over New Zealand at the Paris Games. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

MARSEILLE, France -- After an awful finish in their first match, the U.S. men's Olympic soccer team used a stunning surge right from the start on Saturday to put their knockout round aspirations squarely back on track.

Three goals inside the first half-hour powered the Americans to an easy 4-1 victory over New Zealand at the Velodrome Stadium, setting up a critical final group stage match against Guinea on Tuesday. Win that, and the U.S. men will almost surely advance to the quarterfinals at an Olympics for the first time since 2000.

"I think it's the best way to draw things up," Paxten Aaronson said afterward. "You control your own destiny and everybody in the locker room believes in ourselves, believes in this group. ...We've just got to get the job done."

Their optimism is understandable, particularly after their opening against the Kiwis. Djordje Mihailovic scored from the penalty spot after just eight minutes, then fed Walker Zimmerman for a second four minutes later. Gianluca Busio toe-poked a third through a crowd in the 30th minute, but then exited after reaggravating a hamstring injury, pulling up while chasing a ball shortly near the sideline.

Busio said the injury was in the same place that he hurt himself near end of the club season with Venezia, but is hopeful that it isn't serious. Coach Marko Mitrovic said the team would evaluate Busio on Sunday.

"Better safe than sorry," Busio said, adding that he was disappointed to have to leave the game when the U.S. was playing so well.

The U.S. men joined in the Olympic win with a convincing win over New Zealand. Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images