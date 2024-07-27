MARSEILLE, France -- After an awful finish in their first match, the U.S. men's Olympic soccer team used a stunning surge right from the start on Saturday to put their knockout round aspirations squarely back on track.
Three goals inside the first half-hour powered the Americans to an easy 4-1 victory over New Zealand at the Velodrome Stadium, setting up a critical final group stage match against Guinea on Tuesday. Win that, and the U.S. men will almost surely advance to the quarterfinals at an Olympics for the first time since 2000.
"I think it's the best way to draw things up," Paxten Aaronson said afterward. "You control your own destiny and everybody in the locker room believes in ourselves, believes in this group. ...We've just got to get the job done."
Their optimism is understandable, particularly after their opening against the Kiwis. Djordje Mihailovic scored from the penalty spot after just eight minutes, then fed Walker Zimmerman for a second four minutes later. Gianluca Busio toe-poked a third through a crowd in the 30th minute, but then exited after reaggravating a hamstring injury, pulling up while chasing a ball shortly near the sideline.
Busio said the injury was in the same place that he hurt himself near end of the club season with Venezia, but is hopeful that it isn't serious. Coach Marko Mitrovic said the team would evaluate Busio on Sunday.
"Better safe than sorry," Busio said, adding that he was disappointed to have to leave the game when the U.S. was playing so well.
Busio's injury was one of few low moments for the U.S. on a night that was otherwise full of celebrations. In addition to the first-half onslaught, Aaronson scored his first Olympic goal in the 58th minute to complete the heavy U.S. win.
The performance was almost a complete reversal from the team's opening match against France on Wednesday, when the Americans were steadfast for an hour against the hosts -- and a sellout, partisan crowd -- only to capitulate in the final third of the match and lose, 3-0
Against New Zealand, there was no such bend. Using the same starting lineup, the Americans were upbeat and aggressive from the beginning, pushing New Zealand back and seizing a control on the match's tempo that they rarely relinquished.
"I think that was the message at the beginning from us -- all gas, no brakes, it's a must-win for us and to be able to put four and have all those chances, it's a great feeling," John Tolkin said. "But we want more."
No U.S. men's team has ever won an Olympic medal in the modern era, and this group has their eye on being the first. While Wednesday was a setback, this performance has returned the players' confidence to where it needs to be.
Zimmerman said the men's team watched the U.S. women's national team beat Zambia, 3-0, on Thursday and took inspiration from the way the women's team finished.
"We wanted to join in on the fun," he said, "and I'm just happy that we could get a big win."