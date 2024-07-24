Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for 2024 Olympic Games men's soccer tournament, including the knockout bracket.
What is the men's Olympic Games soccer format?
The 16 teams were drawn into four groups of four nations.
Group A
France U23
United States U23
Guinea U23
New Zealand U23
Group B
Argentina U23
Morocco U23
Iraq U23
Ukraine U23
Group C
Uzbekistan U23
Spain U23
Egypt U23
Dominican Republic U23
Group D
Japan U23
Paraguay U23
Mali U23
Israel U23
The group winners and runners-up advance to the knockout rounds.
It's then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There are quarterfinals, semifinals, a bronze medal match and a gold/silver medal match.
The tournament takes place in France but largely outside of Paris. As well as in the capital, matches will also be played in Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu (Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne.
Why is the men's competition for U23 players?
The men's game has many top-level competitions, many of which take part in the same year as the Olympics. For instance, in 2024, both the European Championship and the Copa América were held just before the Olympic Games.
The Olympics are not included as part of the FIFA international match calendar, which means countries cannot call up any players they wish. Selections are made based upon discussions with clubs about a player's release, which makes it impossible for the Olympics to be considered a senior tournament in the men's game. This is very different to the women's competition, which includes full senior squads and doesn't take place in the same year as other tournaments.
So it's for this reason that the men's competition at the Olympics is primarily made up of under-23 players, though each country is able to include up to three players who are aged over 23.
Fixtures, results and bracket
GROUP STAGE
GROUP A
Wednesday, July 24
Guinea U23 1-2 New Zealand U23 (Nice)
France U23 3-0 United States U23 (Marseille)
Saturday, July 27
New Zealand U23 vs. United States U23 (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)
France U23 vs. Guinea U23 (Nice; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, July 30
New Zealand U23 vs. France U23 (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)
United States U23 vs. Guinea U23 (Saint-Étienne; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)
GROUP B
Wednesday, July 24
Argentina U23 1-2 Morocco U23 (Saint-Étienne)
Iraq U23 2-1 Ukraine U23 (Décines-Charpieu)
Saturday, July 27
Argentina U23 vs. Iraq U23 (Décines-Charpieu; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)
Ukraine U23 vs. Morocco U23 (Saint-Étienne; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)
Tuesday, July 30
Ukraine U23 vs. Argentina U23 (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)
Morocco U23 vs. Iraq U23 (Nice; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)
GROUP C
Wednesday, July 24
Uzbekistan U23 1-2 Spain U23 (Paris)
Egypt U23 0-0 Dominican Republic U23 (Nantes)
Saturday, July 27
Dominican Republic U23 vs. Spain U23 (Bordeaux; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)
Uzbekistan U23 vs. Egypt U23 (Nantes; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)
Tuesday, July 30
Dominican Republic U23 vs. Uzbekistan U23 (Paris; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)
Spain U23 vs. Egypt U23 (Bordeaux; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)
GROUP D
Wednesday, July 24
Japan U23 5-0 Paraguay U23 (Bordeaux)
Mali U23 1-1 Israel U23 (Paris
Saturday, July 27
Israel U23 vs. Paraguay U23 (Paris; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)
Japan U23 vs. Mali U23 (Bordeaux; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, July 30
Israel U23 vs. Japan U23 (Nantes; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)
Paraguay U23 vs. Mali U23 (Paris; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Aug. 2
Match 26: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Paris; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)
Match 28: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)
Match 27: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)
Match 25: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Bordeaux; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)
SEMIFINALS
Monday, Aug. 5
Match 30: Winners of Match 26 vs. Winners of Match 28 (Marseille; 6 p.m. CET / midday ET)
Match 29: Winners of Match 25 vs. Winners of Match 27 (Décines-Charpieu; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)
BRONZE MEDAL MATCH
Thursday, Aug. 8
Losers of Match 29 vs. Losers of Match 30 (Nantes; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)
GOLD/SILVER MEDAL MATCH
Friday, Aug. 9
Winners of Match 29 vs. Winners of Match 30 (Paris; 6 p.m. CET / midday ET)
