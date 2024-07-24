Open Extended Reactions

Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for 2024 Olympic Games men's soccer tournament, including the knockout bracket.

What is the men's Olympic Games soccer format?

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups of four nations.

Group A

France U23

United States U23

Guinea U23

New Zealand U23

Group B

Argentina U23

Morocco U23

Iraq U23

Ukraine U23

Group C

Uzbekistan U23

Spain U23

Egypt U23

Dominican Republic U23

Group D

Japan U23

Paraguay U23

Mali U23

Israel U23

The group winners and runners-up advance to the knockout rounds.

It's then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There are quarterfinals, semifinals, a bronze medal match and a gold/silver medal match.

The tournament takes place in France but largely outside of Paris. As well as in the capital, matches will also be played in Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu (Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne.

Why is the men's competition for U23 players?

The men's game has many top-level competitions, many of which take part in the same year as the Olympics. For instance, in 2024, both the European Championship and the Copa América were held just before the Olympic Games.

The Olympics are not included as part of the FIFA international match calendar, which means countries cannot call up any players they wish. Selections are made based upon discussions with clubs about a player's release, which makes it impossible for the Olympics to be considered a senior tournament in the men's game. This is very different to the women's competition, which includes full senior squads and doesn't take place in the same year as other tournaments.

So it's for this reason that the men's competition at the Olympics is primarily made up of under-23 players, though each country is able to include up to three players who are aged over 23.

Fixtures, results and bracket

GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - France 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 - New Zealand 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Guinea 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - United States 1 0 0 1 -3 0 1, 2: Qualifies for quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 24

Guinea U23 1-2 New Zealand U23 (Nice)

France U23 3-0 United States U23 (Marseille)

Saturday, July 27

New Zealand U23 vs. United States U23 (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

France U23 vs. Guinea U23 (Nice; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 30

New Zealand U23 vs. France U23 (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

United States U23 vs. Guinea U23 (Saint-Étienne; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

GROUP B

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Iraq 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Morocco 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3 - Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 - Ukraine 1 0 0 1 -1 0 1, 2: Qualifies for quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 24

Argentina U23 1-2 Morocco U23 (Saint-Étienne)

Iraq U23 2-1 Ukraine U23 (Décines-Charpieu)

Saturday, July 27

Argentina U23 vs. Iraq U23 (Décines-Charpieu; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)

Ukraine U23 vs. Morocco U23 (Saint-Étienne; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 30

Ukraine U23 vs. Argentina U23 (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Morocco U23 vs. Iraq U23 (Nice; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

GROUP C

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Spain 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2 - Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Dom. Rep. 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 -1 0 1, 2: Qualifies for quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 24

Uzbekistan U23 1-2 Spain U23 (Paris)

Egypt U23 0-0 Dominican Republic U23 (Nantes)

Saturday, July 27

Dominican Republic U23 vs. Spain U23 (Bordeaux; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)

Uzbekistan U23 vs. Egypt U23 (Nantes; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 30

Dominican Republic U23 vs. Uzbekistan U23 (Paris; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)

Spain U23 vs. Egypt U23 (Bordeaux; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)

GROUP D

Group D GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Japan 1 1 0 0 +5 3 2 - Israel 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 - Mali 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 - Paraguay 1 0 0 1 -5 0 1, 2: Qualifies for quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 24

Japan U23 5-0 Paraguay U23 (Bordeaux)

Mali U23 1-1 Israel U23 (Paris

Saturday, July 27

Israel U23 vs. Paraguay U23 (Paris; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

Japan U23 vs. Mali U23 (Bordeaux; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, July 30

Israel U23 vs. Japan U23 (Nantes; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

Paraguay U23 vs. Mali U23 (Paris; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Aug. 2

Match 26: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Paris; 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET)

Match 28: Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Décines-Charpieu; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

Match 27: Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Marseille; 7 p.m. CET / 1 p.m. ET)

Match 25: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Bordeaux; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

SEMIFINALS

Monday, Aug. 5

Match 30: Winners of Match 26 vs. Winners of Match 28 (Marseille; 6 p.m. CET / midday ET)

Match 29: Winners of Match 25 vs. Winners of Match 27 (Décines-Charpieu; 9 p.m. CET / 3 p.m. ET)

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Thursday, Aug. 8

Losers of Match 29 vs. Losers of Match 30 (Nantes; 5 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET)

GOLD/SILVER MEDAL MATCH

Friday, Aug. 9

Winners of Match 29 vs. Winners of Match 30 (Paris; 6 p.m. CET / midday ET)

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, previews, in-depth features and more.