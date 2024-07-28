Open Extended Reactions

For a team who were once champions of the world and Olympic silver medallists in 2012, expectations surrounding Japan were always going to be high in the women's football tournament at the Paris Games.

As fate would have it, the luck of the draw -- as well as how competitive the women's game has become -- meant that Nadeshiko were never going to have it easy despite their proud history.

Having lost to reigning world champions Spain in their campaign opener three days earlier, the Japanese looked headed for a second defeat on Sunday -- trailing Brazil 1-0 as the tie ticked over into injury-time.

Although two of the three third-placed teams in the women's tournament can still qualify for the quarterfinals, Japan were in real danger of missing out especially given their group-stage finale on Wednesday loomed as another testing encounter against Nigeria.

Somehow, not only did Japan come back from the dead, they mustered a full revival with two quickfire last-gasp goals to pull off a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Brazilians.

Having spurned a golden opportunity to take the lead just before halftime when Mina Tanaka saw her penalty saved by Lorena, the Japanese then fell behind through Jhennifer's 56th-minute opener.

But as Nadeshiko were awarded a second spot-kick with a minute remaining, this time it was Saki Kumagai who stepped up and made no mistake in finding the back of the net to level the scores.

It was a classic captain's goal and should not have come as a surprise even if Kumagai -- a centre-back by trade -- had only scored twice previously at international level.

She is, after all, Japan's most-experienced player with over 150 caps to her name and a veteran of the highest order, having won nine major European league titles and five UEFA Women's Champions League crowns during her time with Lyon, Bayern Munich and Roma.

Having only scored twice previously in over 150 caps for Japan, Saki Kumagai showed real mettle under immense pressure with her injury-time equaliser against Brazil -- especially after Japan had missed an earlier penalty in the first half. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If ever there was anyone with the mettle and composure to handle the pressure, it would be Kumagai.

Having equalised at such a late stage of the contest, the Japanese might have been forgiven had they been content to hold on to the solitary point, regroup, and channel all their energies for one final battle against Nigeria.

Yet, there was still time for more drama. Nadeshiko had other ideas.

They are after all a fearless outfit. They showed that when they beat the mighty United States in the final to become world champions in 2011.

Just last year, in the most recent edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, they pulled off one remarkable victory after another -- including a stunning 4-0 rout of eventual champions Spain -- before ultimately falling short in the quarters.

And with Brazil reeling from what they thought were two points dropped, it soon became all three -- as a misplaced pass from Rafaelle Souza was capitalised on by substitute Momoko Tanikawa with a long-range strike that sealed the unlikeliest of fightbacks.

The job is however far from done.

Nonetheless, depending on how the second Group C tie of the days pans out, Nadeshiko will at least be just three points off the pace in second place or be one of four teams all tied with a victory each.

Either way, the most important thing for them is that they remain in control of their own destiny. Beat Nigeria, and their haul of six points should almost certainly be enough for progress to the last eight, even if it comes as one of the third-placed qualifiers.

Japan are firmly back on the right path to go further at the Olympics.

It might not have been the case if not for a stunning comeback -- inspired by a leader who did not fail to rise to the occasion when she was needed the most.