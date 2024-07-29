Adam Peaty says he thought he had gold in the 100m breaststroke in the last 15 metres, before being beaten by 0.02s by Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi. (0:38)

PARIS -- Adam Peaty tested positive for COVID-19 at the Paris Olympics on Monday, less than 24 hours after he was narrowly pipped to the line in his men's 100-metre breaststroke.

Peaty had been aiming to match Michael Phelps' record of winning the same swim race at three straight Olympics but he woke up on Sunday morning with a sore throat.

He lost the race by just 0.02 seconds to Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi, meaning he shared the silver medal with Team USA's Nic Fink.

He said after the race that he wouldn't use it as an excuse, adding that he was delighted for Martinenghi.

"These are not excuses, these are just things that athletes have to go through everyday and never would I have an excuse for what is there," Peaty told reporters.

Team GB and Peaty remain hopeful he will be able to compete in the relays later in the swimming programme.

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy," Team GB said in a statement.

Peaty now has six Olympic medals, which includes three relay medals between Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old returned to racing in February after taking a mental health break and described his silver medal as a personal victory.

"In my heart I've won and these are happy tears because I said to myself that I would give my absolute best every single day and I have. You can't be upset about that," Peaty said.