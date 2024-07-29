Bienvenue! Day three at the Paris Olympics is under way and it's been a successful one so far for Great Britain. The equestrian team delivered Team GB's first gold medal of the Games, before Tom Pidcock won one of his own in the mountain bike cross-country. Elsewhere, divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver in the 10-metre synchronised platform final.

With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson, Delicious Orie and Max Whitlock going for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN brings you the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments from the Games' biggest events.