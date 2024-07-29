Open Extended Reactions

Super heavyweight boxer Delicious Orie, one of Team GB's biggest gold medal hopes heading into the Games, suffered a shock defeat to Armenia's Davit Chaloyan in his first fight at the Olympics on Monday.

The 27-year-old controversially lost 3-2 on split decision and becomes the latest British boxer to fall at the first hurdle in Paris after Charley Davison, Rosie Eccles and Pat Brown also came up short in their opening fights.

Orie had been expected to follow in the footsteps of Antony Joshua who won gold at London 2012 and has gone on to win multiple heavyweight titles since turning professional.

"I can't believe it. I'm absolutely gutted," Orie said. "For the past eight years, I've dreamt about that Olympic gold medal and it's been taken away from me.

"It could be me, it could be the judges, but at the end of the day, that's what's happened. I feel like I've let myself down and my family. I knew I had to go in strong and hard but I didn't want to overcommit myself. That was the result, I have to accept it and move on."

Delicious Orie suffered a shock defeat in his opening fight of the Paris Olympics. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The British fighter was unanimously awarded the first round at the North Paris Arena before Chaloyan, who is a soldier in the Armenian army, battled back in the second to set up a tense final few minutes.

Orie had seemed to have got himself out of trouble in the final round, but three of the five judges controversially awarded the round-of-16 bout to Chaloyan to leave the Brit's career plans in tatters.