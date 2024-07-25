Open Extended Reactions

The gold rush has begun in Paris as the world's best athletes compete to become the Olympic champion of their respective events. In every edition of the Games, Team GB's Olympic heroes have captivated the public, with the exploits of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Mo Farah and Sir Chris Hoy seared in to the nation's collective memory.

With 327 athletes representing Team GB in 24 different sports in the French capital, the stage is set for another dramatic Olympics. This year, Team GB includes 10 mothers and 14 teenagers, 169 returning Olympians and 74 previous medallists -- but who are the athletes to watch? And where are the medals likely to be won?

Athletics

Team GB have a host of stars and medal opportunities on the track, chief of which are middle-distance runners Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr.

Hodgkinson won silver in the women's 800 metres in Tokyo, but she approaches Paris 2024 in the form of her life, setting a personal best at the last event before the Games, the London Diamond League. She is a bona fide gold medal chance, made easier by the fact that her biggest rival, Team USA's Athing Mu, tripped up at the cutthroat U.S. Olympic trials and therefore won't be in Paris. The 800 metres could even yield an amazing one-two finish, with Team GB's Jemma Reekie eyeing a silver medal.

Kerr is another strong gold medal hope, although his competition is more fierce. He must face Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 1500 metres and the pair have had a war of words over the past year. Ingebrigtsen said Kerr only beat him in one major race because he was "sick," to which Kerr replied by saying Ingebrigtsen was lacking in "manners." It will be one of the must-see events on the track.

Keely Hodgkinson is the favourite to win gold in the women's 800 metres. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Katarina Johnson-Thompson will have to stare down her biggest rivals, too, if she is to leave Paris with a gold medal around her neck. She is the reigning heptathlon world champion, but she will have to better the formidable Belgian athlete Nafissatou Thiam.

Dina Asher-Smith will be making her third attempt to try to win an individual sprinting medal in either the 100 metres or the 200 metres. She has made changes this time round, spending the last six months in Texas with a new coach. Daryll Neita is another name to watch in those events, having won 200-metre silver at the European Championships in June.

In the men's sprint events, 22-year-old Louie Hinchliffe emerged from obscurity to win the U.S. College 100-metre national title in June with the help of his coach, Olympic legend Carl Lewis. He ran under 10 seconds again at the London Diamond League and will be hoping to secure a place in the final in Paris. From there, who knows what can happen. Tokyo finalist Zharnel Hughes is another GB hope.

Matt Hudson-Smith is arriving at his third Olympic Games and with two World Championship medals under his belt, he has a chance at securing another in the French capital in the 400 metres.

Molly Caudery is Team GB's biggest hope in the field events. The pole vaulter has a chance of taking home the big prize, having cleared 4.92m in June -- a height no woman had cleared since 2021.

Team GB will also be looking to medal in the 4x100 metres, having won titles in both the men's and women's events in Tokyo -- albeit, the men's medal was later stripped after CJ Ujah tested positive for a banned substance.

Swimming

Team GB dazzled their way to eight medals, including three golds, in the pool in Tokyo, with many of those stars returning for Paris.

Adam Peaty's showdown with China's Qin Haiyang will be one of the must-see events of the Olympics. The "three-Peaty" race is on as the Brit bids to become the first person since Michael Phelps to win the same swimming event at three straight Games when he attempts to defend his 100-metre breaststroke title.

China's Haiyang is his biggest competitor for the title, with Peaty recording a much slower time than his personal best at the British trials. But on his day, Peaty is almost unbeatable -- he holds the world record time in the event. It will be a nail-biting race, with the final set for Sunday night.

Adam Peaty's showdown with Qin Haiyang in the pool is a must-watch event. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Tom Dean had been billed as a "medal machine" and hoped to bid for five medals at these Games, although he was pipped in the British trials, meaning he will only swim in the 200-metre individual medley as well as two relay races.

Duncan Scott and Matt Richards will be hoping for medal hauls themselves. Scott will compete in the 200-metre freestyle and the 200-metre individual medley, as well as two relay events, while Richards will take place in five events, including the 100-metre and 200-metre freestyle.

Boxing

Delicious Orie is the man headlining the boxing team as he eyes the country's first gold in the super-heavyweight category since Anthony Joshua in 2012. Team GB have come close since, with Joe Joyce winning silver in Rio and Frazer Clarke winning bronze in Tokyo.

However, Orie has been working with Joshua's former coach Rob McCracken as part of the Team GB setup as he looks to live up to his billing as the successor to the former two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion.

Delicious Orie is a seen as a strong contender for a gold medal in Paris. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Team GB have five other boxers in Paris. On the women's side, Rosie Eccles is another medal contender, fighting in the 66kg category. She used to sneak out of the house in the early hours of the morning to box when she was 16. Now she hopes all that work delivers a prize in the "City of Light."

Elsewhere, mother-of-three Charley Davison returns for her second Games having missed out on a medal last time around, while Chantelle Reid (75kg) will also be fighting, having resumed her career last year after a spell away from the ring in wealth management.

On the men's side, Lewis Richardson (71kg) and Pat Brown (92kg) will also be fighting for Team GB.

Canoe Slalom

Joe Clarke is expected to challenge for gold in the K1 event at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

They may not be household names just yet, but canoe slalom represents as good a chance as any other sport at delivering gold in Paris.

Joe Clarke's Olympic journey resumes after an eight-year hiatus following his gold at Rio 2016 and controversially missing out on selection for Tokyo. However, he was crowned K1 world champion in 2023 and will have a go in the all-new kayak cross event, which makes its Olympic debut this year.

Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods will attempt to deliver a medal haul on the women's side. Franklin won silver in the C1 competition in Tokyo and is hoping to better that this time round.

Franklin and Woods won respective gold and silver medals at the last world championships in the women's kayak cross and will be hoping for a repeat performance over the next fortnight.

Cycling

Team GB have an impressive record of success in track cycling and will look to continue their medal-winning streak in Paris.

The star attraction for Team GB at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome is Emma Finucane. She has a unique story: She spent her childhood on a military base in Wales and is the great-niece of Paddy Finucane, a famed World War II fighter pilot in the RAF. Amid the tanks and the soldiers, she found solitude on an outdoor cycling track. Flash forward to Paris, and she enters the Games as a red-hot favourite to become one of Team GB's breakout stars.

At 21 years old, she is already a world and European champion, and is the world record holder in the flying 200-metre time trial (sea level). She will be aiming to make more history in the French capital as she bids to become the first woman to win three gold medals at a single Games.

Emma Finucane looks set to collect multiple medals on the velodrome in Paris. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the track, the women's team pursuit is as an event where gold is certainly within range, with a mixture of experience and debutants in the line up of Anna Morris, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight and Jess Roberts.

Team GB have serious pedigree in the men's keirin, with Sir Chris Hoy winning back-to-back golds at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, before Sir Jason Kenny repeated that feat at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. That golden run looks set to end, with Jack Carlin finishing fifth in the event at the 2023 world championships.

Away from the velodrome, Team GB will be hoping for further golds in both BMX and mountain biking.

Tom Pidcock will look to defend his Olympic mountain bike time trial title. He will also race on the road time trial, although he faces stiffer competition there despite the absence of Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar.

In BMX park, Charlotte Worthington has a Tokyo title of her own to defend, as does Beth Shriever when she competes again in the BMX racing. Kye Whyte is also a medal hope in the men's BMX race following his silver last time round.

An Olympic debutant with a strong chance at gold is Keiran Reilly. He will compete in the mens' BMX park event, in which he is the reigning world champion. In 2022, he was the first rider to land a "triple flair"-- three backflips with one 180° rotation.

Diving

Tom Daley is competing in his fifth Olympic Games, this time alongside Noah Williams in the 10-metre synchro. Clive Rose/Getty Images

One of Team GB's most recognisable faces, Tom Daley will take another leap of faith in Paris. He will participate in his fifth Olympics Games -- a record for a British diver -- after his eldest son, five-year-old Robbie, coaxed his dad out of retirement by saying he wanted to see him dive on the world's biggest stage.

Daley retired after Tokyo, where he finally won an Olympic gold, taking it in the 10-metre synchro event next to partner Matty Lee. He will have a new partner this time around, with Noah Williams standing next to him on the platform, but the pair have quickly struck up an effective relationship, securing a silver at the world championships in February.

Elsewhere, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix -- the daughter of television presenter Fred Sirieix -- will partner Lois Toulson in the women's 10-metre synchro event, as well as competing in the 10-metre individual competition.

Also, two-time world championship-medal-winning duo Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen will compete in the women's 3-metre synchro event.

Equestrian

Becky Moody and her horse Jägerbomb have replaced Charlotte Dujardin Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Charlotte Dujardin had been looking to make history at these Games, needing only one medal of any colour to move clear of former track cyclist Dame Laura Kenny and become the outright most successful British woman in Olympic history. Instead, she withdrew days before the Games began after a whistleblower submitted a video to competition organisers that shows Dujardin mistreating a horse. She has been handed a six-month provisional ban and will take no part in Paris.

Team GB have confirmed that Becky Moody, riding Jägerbomb, will replace Dujardin as the third member of the equestrian dressage team. Andrew Gould and Indigro will be the new alternate combination.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Carl Hester heads into his seventh Olympics hoping to win his fourth medal. He made his debut in Barcelona in 1992 and was part of the dressage team that won gold in London, silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock will take part in the final Olympic Games of his medal-laden career. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Max Whitlock will retire after Paris 2024, but first he hopes to secure yet another gymnastic gold medal on the pommel horse. He took a mental health break after Tokyo before returning to competition last year.

Elsewhere, Jake Jarman will be aiming to perform his own move -- "the Jarman" -- on the floor event. It involves him performing 3½ full rotations, and he became the first athlete to do so in the competition last September. Could he spring a surprise, though? Rumour has it he has performed 4½ twists in training.

On the women's side, a spate of injuries has scuppered some hopes of medals. Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova and Ondine Achampong are all missing through injury, with Alice Kinsella the best hope for a medal in the women's all-around event, although that will be a tall order.

Rowing

Tokyo was a disaster for Team GB's rowers, who managed just a silver and a bronze despite much loftier expectations. Those ambitions remain this time round, as do many of the rowers.

The most recognisable name is Helen Glover. She already has two Olympic gold medals next to her name following back-to-back women's coxless pair victories alongside Helen Stanning at London 2012 and Rio 2016. After having three children, she made a late call to return before Tokyo, ending without a medal alongside Polly Swann.

Helen Glover will look to win her third Olympic gold medal in Paris. Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images

She will look to cap off her career in the women's four event alongside Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten.

Elsewhere, the men's four crew of Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson are all world champion rowers and will be a force to be reckoned with on the water at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant could also take gold in the lightweight women's double skulls. They missed out on a medal in Tokyo by one-hundredth of a second but they have since gone unbeaten in their last 10 regattas and were crowned world rowing crew of the year in 2023.

Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George will also be hoping to secure a medal in the men's pair.

Skateboarding

Sky Brown won bronze as a 13-year-old in Tokyo and will be aiming to add to her medal haul in Paris. David Balogh/Getty Images

Sky Brown was initially seeking to have a much busier Olympics than the one she will put together in Paris. The teenager had hoped to compete in surfing as well as skateboarding, but after failing to qualify in the former she will have to make do at the skatepark.

She holds a decent medal chance after winning bronze in the women's park competition in Tokyo. She is still Team GB's youngest athlete having turned 16-years-old earlier this month.

However, she will have to do so after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in May, although she recovered in time to secure her Olympic qualification since then.

Tennis

Andy Murray will bow out of tennis altogether on the red clay of Roland Garros, after confirming the Olympics will be the final tournament of his career. He has battled a number of injuries in the past five years, most recently a spinal cyst procedure that ruled him out of this year's Wimbledon men's singles championship.

Andy Murray will end his illustrious career in Paris. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He also withdrew from the singles event on the eve of the draw in Paris and will instead take to the court alongside British No.3 Dan Evans in the doubles tournament.

Team GB will also hope that Evans, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter will stun their way to a medal in their respective singles matches.

Triathlon

Alex Yee is expected to be a front-runner for gold in the men's triathlon. Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At one time it may have seemed as though British triathlon would struggle to replace the Brownlee brothers, who delivered two golds, a silver and a bronze between them across London 2012 and Rio 2016. But Team GB's triathlon squad has recovered its strength and will hope to secure multiple gold medals this time around.

In Paris, Alex Yee will be looking to improve on his Tokyo silver medal in the men's triathlon, while Beth Potter enters as the reigning world champion and winner of last year's Olympic test event. Tokyo silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown will also be in the mix for a place on the podium.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones has won two Olympic gold medals. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Bradley Sinden won silver in Tokyo on his Olympic debut, and he will be hoping to use his experience to help him secure gold in Paris.

He could well ask Jade Jones how she managed it, with the two-time gold medallist returning for her fourth Games with the intention of adding one more medal to her collection.

Jones arrives in Paris under a shroud of controversy after avoiding a doping ban despite not providing a required sample in December 2023. However, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said confidential medical records showed Jones bore "no fault or negligence."

Weightlifting

Emily Campbell won an unexpected silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Emily Campbell produced one of the moments of the Tokyo Games for Team GB when she became the first British woman to medal in weightlifting after winning silver.

She will have to wait a while to do so, though, with her event taking place just hours before the closing ceremony on the final day of competition. Although she may be able to deliver another memorable moment in Paris should she succeed in bringing home Team GB's final gold medal of the Games.

Other Sports

There are a host of other medals to be won across various other sports.

In Judo, Chelsie Giles became the first medallist for Team GB in Tokyo, where she won bronze. She arrives in Paris in similarly good form this time around.

There is also the matter of the modern pentathlon. The competition will undergo an overhaul after Paris after organisers decided it was too archaic, but in its current format Team GB are the dominant force. The country took gold in the men's and women's categories in Tokyo through Joe Choong and Kate French. Both will return for Paris 2024 aiming for a repeat of their fortunes.

Joe Choong is seeking to repeat his success in Tokyo by winning gold in the men's modern pentathlon. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Team GB have been similarly dominant in sailing, holding the most medals in the sport of any country in Olympic history. Officials are hoping the next fortnight brings four to five medals that keep that record intact for another cycle. The main medal hopes include mixed multihull (Nacra 17) competitors John Gimson and Anna Burnet, as well as windsurfer Emma Wilson.

In shooting, Seonaid McIntosh is Britain's brightest hope. She is the No. 1-ranked shooter in the women's 50-metre air rifle category. She will also compete in the 10-metre category and mixed team skeet alongside Michael Bargeron.

You may not have had sport climbing on your list of events that Team GB could medal in, but Toby Roberts is out to win gold after spending the last Olympics climbing on a wall his dad built in his back garden.

In trampolining, Bryony Page is Britain's biggest hope for a medal having bought home a silver in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2020 -- Britain's only trampolining medals. She is headed into the Games as the current world and European champion.