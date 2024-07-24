Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Andy Murray said he has likely already played the final singles match of his career, with his farewell from tennis at Paris 2024 probably going to come in the men's doubles tournament.

Two-time Olympic champion Murray has been entered into the men's singles at Roland Garros, as well as the men's doubles alongside Dan Evans. He said he will make a decision on his participation later on Wednesday but is likely to only play doubles.

"I feel much better than I did at Wimbledon, obviously," Murray told reporters. "I mean, it was 10, 12 days after I had the operation. I didn't feel great obviously in the buildup to Wimbledon and during it. I feel better here.

"I took some days off after I finished at Wimbledon. I actually trained in rehab unbelievably hard and the time that I had before Wimbledon to give myself a chance to compete and get ready there took a bit of time off and then I went over to Greece."

When asked if he would still play in the men's singles competition, Murray said: "I don't think so. I need to make that decision this evening, but yeah, I don't think so.

"Me and Dan have made the commitment to each other. That was what we were going to prioritise. I think Dan is still going to play singles, but obviously last week he did a lot of doubles practice. That's what I was predominantly practicing and training when I was in Greece and since we'd been here, we've been practicing and playing double sets together that gives the team I know the best opportunity to get a medal.

"My back is still not perfect and the potential of playing too much in a day is maybe not the best."

Andy Murray will retire after the Paris Olympics. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It means the final singles match of Murray's career came at the Queen's Club Championships in June, where he beat Alexei Popyrin in the first round before withdrawing in his next match against Jordan Thompson with a back injury.

He later learned the issue was caused by a spinal cyst, and he did not recover in time to play singles at Wimbledon. However, Murray said on Wednesday that initial scans suggested he would be ruled out of both Wimbledon and the Olympics altogether.

"In some ways, the last few months have been really frustrating after what happened in Miami with my ankle and then what's happened with my back. It is extremely frustrating. But I also was told when I had the scan on my back after Queen's that I wouldn't play at Wimbledon. I wouldn't play at the Olympics either," he said.

"I got the opportunity to play at Wimbledon, and physically I'm judging by how we've been doing in our practices more than capable of competing and doing very well in the doubles as well. In some ways, you could say that's lucky, but it's been hard the last few months physically."

Murray and Evans will learn who their first-round opponent is on Thursday, with the draw scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. BST.