Tom Daley has said he will return to diving after a two-year break and bid to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Daley won gold in Tokyo alongside Matty Lee in the 10m synchro -- his long-awaited first gold at an Olympic Games, 13 years after he debuted at Beijing 2008.

"Paris 2024 is definitely a goal," the Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth champion said in a post on social media.

"I'm not ready to be done and I don't think I was ready to be done and hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life and especially when my son Robbie said 'Pappa I want to see you dive at the Olympics.'"

Daley, who recently became a father for the second time, said a recent visit to the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs inspired his return.

Tom Daley won his first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020. Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images

"We had the best time at time at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum playing different games and at the end we went into a room to watch a video about what it means to be an athlete and see those inspirational journeys," he added.

"I just wept -- I couldn't control myself, I hadn't grieved diving. I hadn't been doing it anymore... in theory I had retired and couldn't imagine going back to doing it again.

"Coming out of that museum something changed in me and that has lit a new flame and fire inside me to see where this goes."