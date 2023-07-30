Tom Daley has said he will return to diving after a two-year break and bid to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Daley won gold in Tokyo alongside Matty Lee in the 10m synchro -- his long-awaited first gold at an Olympic Games, 13 years after he debuted at Beijing 2008.
"Paris 2024 is definitely a goal," the Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth champion said in a post on social media.
"I'm not ready to be done and I don't think I was ready to be done and hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life and especially when my son Robbie said 'Pappa I want to see you dive at the Olympics.'"
Daley, who recently became a father for the second time, said a recent visit to the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs inspired his return.
"We had the best time at time at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum playing different games and at the end we went into a room to watch a video about what it means to be an athlete and see those inspirational journeys," he added.
"I just wept -- I couldn't control myself, I hadn't grieved diving. I hadn't been doing it anymore... in theory I had retired and couldn't imagine going back to doing it again.
"Coming out of that museum something changed in me and that has lit a new flame and fire inside me to see where this goes."