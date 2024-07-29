Open Extended Reactions

Tom Pidcock was leading the race when he suffered a puncture. Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Team GB mountain biker Tom Pidcock successfully defended his Olympic mountain biking title in dramatic fashion on Monday, recovering from a mid-race puncture to claim the second gold medal of his career.

Pidcock finished nine seconds clear of home favourite Victor Koretzky, sparking boos among French fans at the finish line.

The British rider suffered a puncture earlier in the race that threatened to derail his bid to defend the title he won on his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

However, he raced forward and closed the gap alongside South Africa's Alan Hatherley, setting up a tense finale alongside Koretzky.

"It was all going pretty well and I knew that Victor would be strong and it would not be easy today, and then the puncture happened," Pidcock said.

"We weren't ready in the pits but he did a fast change and I knew at that point that I had five laps and thought anything was possible."

It was pure battle-of-the-will racing. The pair exchanged pole position at least three times on the final climb, producing a nail-biting moment when Pidcock overtook Koretzky by taking a different line that almost saw them crash.

When the 24-year-old crossed the line, he stretched out his arms and punched the air before collapsing into his family's arms. For his part, Koretzky did the same and looked visibly emotional.

"In the end, I just had to go for a gap, that's racing and is what I've always done and the Olympics is not different," Pidcock said. "I'm sorry for him, the support for him was incredible but it's the Olympics so you've got to go all in.

"It wasn't easy, I'm keeping my glasses on for a reason. The Olympics is so special, you never give up, you need to give everything,"

The Brit's feat is made all the more impressive given his preparations were hampered by a bout of Covid-19 that saw him withdraw from the Tour de France.

Pidcock's Team GB colleague Charlie Aldridge finished eighth in the race. The gold medal was Team GB's second of the day and Olympics after the eventing team won gold at the Palace of Versailles.

Pidcock will have a chance to win another medal in the men's road race on Saturday.