Bienvenue! Day two of the Paris Olympics is under way and there are plenty of Brits in action around the French capital. Andy Murray takes to the clay of Roland Garros this evening alongside doubles partner Dan Evans, while Adam Peaty is set to defend his 100-metre breaststroke title in the pool.

With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson and Max Whitlock also going for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN brings you the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments from the biggest events.