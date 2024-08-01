Open Extended Reactions

Jake Wightman is out of the 800 metres. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Team GB 800-metre runner Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Wightman, the 2022 1500-metre world champion, had been a medal hope for Great Britain in the event.

He will be replaced by Elliot Giles.

Wightman has been on a tough road since winning men's 1500-metre gold at the world championships two years ago, and when a muscle tear in his calf ruled him out of the British trials it looked like his journey to Paris was over.

But he was given a reprieve when he was handed a discretionary berth in the 800-metres before being ruled out on Thursday.

Wightman's father and coach, Geoff, said on Instagram: "Sometimes the margin between success and failure in sport is very fine.

"On Tuesday, Jake ran a notable "Peter Elliott" session. 4 x 400m with six minutes recovery, in Chiavenna. 1: 48m.58s, 2: 49m.54s, 3: 50m.01s, 4: 50m.61s.

"It was form suggesting readiness for three hard rounds at 800m next week. Unfortunately the tightness in his right hamstring that he felt in the closing stages of the final rep was scanned yesterday and revealed a tear.

"He is out of Paris 24. It's a huge disappointment and overload issues are down to me. It's an opportunity now for [Elliot Giles] and best wishes to him at his third Games.

"Jake's summer season is over. His last race turned out to be this narrow win at the NYC Continental Tour Gold 1500m.

"After a suitable break, we must work towards days like that again after this setback."