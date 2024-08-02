Check out how Sha'Carri Richardson performed in the opening heat of the women's 100 meters at the Paris Games. (0:53)

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Sha'Carri Richardson is officially an Olympic competitor.

The 24-year-old sprint star completed her first race as an Olympian on Friday morning, dashing to a 10.94-second time in the opening heat of the first round of the women's 100 meters.

After a rather clean explosion out of the starting blocks, Richardson bolted ahead about halfway through the race and stayed well out in front for the easy heat win. She advanced to Saturday's semifinals, with a chance to move on to the final round later that day. It would be her first opportunity to medal at the Olympics.

"To be at the Olympics is a phenomenal feeling, to be an athlete here, competing with the energy, with a great appreciation for track and field," Richardson said in an interview with NBC. "Great support to be a track and field athlete. I'm super excited and eager to compete on the Olympic stage."

Following her interview, Richardson energetically walked through the mixed-zone area with a big smile on her face, offering only two words as she declined speaking: "Hi, hello."

It's likely the world will hear little else from Richardson until the 100-meter finals. Recently, she has reserved offering race comments until she's reached that round.

Richardson is appearing in the Paris Games after missing out on the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to a controversial invalidation of her 100-meter qualification from that year's U.S. trials due to a positive test for marijuana.

Richardson's U.S. teammates, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, also advanced to the semifinals.