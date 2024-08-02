Open Extended Reactions

The first week of the 2024 Paris Games closes out with Sha'Carri Richardson taking the track and two of Team USA's top swimmers returning to the pool.

Richardson's long-awaited Olympic debut will come during the women's 100m preliminary round. Richardson won the event at the 2023 world championships.

After becoming the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history on Thursday, Katie Ledecky is back in the pool on Friday for the women's 800m freestyle heat. It's the final event for Ledecky in Paris and last chance to earn her ninth Olympic gold medal, which would tie her with Larisa Latynina, a gymnast from the Soviet Union, for the most golds ever by a female Olympian.

Caeleb Dressel has already won a gold medal as part of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. He can add another on Friday as he races in the 50m freestyle final, which he won in Tokyo. Dressel will also compete in the men's 100m butterfly heat.

The U.S. Olympic men's soccer team faces Morocco in its first quarterfinal matchup since the 2000 Sydney Games. Team USA finished in fourth place that year, their best ever result in the Olympics.

There's key matchups in tennis too. Novak Djokovic's quest for his first gold medal continues with a men's singles semifinal meeting against Lorenzo Musetti, while Carlos Alcaraz faces Felix Auger-Aliassime on the other side. The women's bronze medal match will also take place, alongside the bronze and gold medal matches for mixed doubles.

Here's what to look out for on Friday.

Top events to watch

3 a.m. ET : Golf -- Men's individual stroke play round 2

4:35 a.m. ET : Athletics -- Women's 100m preliminary round

5 a.m. ET : Swimming heats -- Men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m individual medley, women's 800m freestyle, mixed 4x100m medley relay

5:50 a.m. ET : Athletics -- Women's 100m round 1

6 a.m. ET : Tennis -- Men's and women's doubles semifinals

7:30 a.m. ET : Tennis -- Men's singles semifinals

9 a.m. ET : Men's soccer quarterfinal -- U.S. vs Morocco

10 a.m. ET : Tennis -- Mixed doubles bronze medal match, women's singles bronze medal match

1 p.m. ET : Tennis -- Men's singles semifinal, mixed doubles gold medal match

2:30 p.m. ET : Swimming -- Men's 50m freestyle final, women's 200m backstroke final, men's 200m individual medley final

3 p.m. ET: Swimming -- Men's 100m butterfly semifinals, women's 200m individual medley semifinals

