The 2024 Paris Olympics seem to be the right place for athletes to propose.

First, Team Argentina's Pablo Simonet proposed to his longtime partner, Pilar Campoy, ahead of the Olympic Games. Then, after China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Ya Qiong secured a gold medal in mixed doubles badminton against South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun (21-8, 21-11), fellow badminton player Liu Yu Chen determined it was the right time.

Liu got down on one knee and proposed to the three-time world champion.

Liu Yu Chen proposes to Huang Ya Qiong after she won gold. ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

She said yes.

Not only will she return to her country with a gold medal around her neck, but she'll also have hardware on her ring finger.

China's gold medal performance in Paris makes this their fifth medal in the event since the Atlanta Games in 1996.