        <
        >

          Argentina's Pablo Simonet, Pilar Campoy get engaged at Olympic Village

          Pablo Simonet and his significant other Pilar Campoy got engaged just days before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pablo Simonet/Instagram
          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNJul 25, 2024, 12:47 AM

          Paris, often referred to as the "City of Love," is already giving Olympians the ultimate romantic experience.

          On Wednesday, as Team Argentina's handball and field hockey teams took a group photo, handball player Pablo Simonet isolated himself in front of the group to get down on one knee to propose to Argentine field hockey player Pilar Campoy at the Olympic Village.

          Simonet and Campoy, who both won gold medals at the 2023 Pan-American Games in Santiago, Chile, are looking to bring home hardware in their respective events for Argentina. But just days before the Games are set to start, Campoy will be returning home with an unexpected piece of jewelry around her finger that doesn't signify a championship.

          The couple was surrounded by their handball and field hockey teammates who helped them celebrate the special moment, including Simonet's brother, Diego, who is also on the handball team.

          Campoy and Simonet began dating in 2015, just a year ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where Argentina's handball team finished tenth overall and Campoy and the field hockey team reached the quarterfinals.

          Argentina men's handball team will play its first match against Norway on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST with women's field hockey taking on the United States at 1:45 p.m. EST.