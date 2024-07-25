Open Extended Reactions

Paris, often referred to as the "City of Love," is already giving Olympians the ultimate romantic experience.

On Wednesday, as Team Argentina's handball and field hockey teams took a group photo, handball player Pablo Simonet isolated himself in front of the group to get down on one knee to propose to Argentine field hockey player Pilar Campoy at the Olympic Village.

Simonet and Campoy, who both won gold medals at the 2023 Pan-American Games in Santiago, Chile, are looking to bring home hardware in their respective events for Argentina. But just days before the Games are set to start, Campoy will be returning home with an unexpected piece of jewelry around her finger that doesn't signify a championship.

The first marriage proposal at the #Paris2024 Olympic Village! 💍🩵🤍



Pablo Simonet and Pilar Campoy had a very special moment surrounded by their handball and hockey teammates from Argentina. 😍



Congratulations, you two! All the best! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hJJyf9lBMI — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 24, 2024

The couple was surrounded by their handball and field hockey teammates who helped them celebrate the special moment, including Simonet's brother, Diego, who is also on the handball team.

Campoy and Simonet began dating in 2015, just a year ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where Argentina's handball team finished tenth overall and Campoy and the field hockey team reached the quarterfinals.

Argentina men's handball team will play its first match against Norway on Saturday at 10 a.m. EST with women's field hockey taking on the United States at 1:45 p.m. EST.