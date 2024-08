Aug. 2 Olympics schedule: Track & field, soccer, basketball

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics are moving and grooving. August 2nd will bring exciting developments in track & field, soccer, and basketball, among other events. How will Sha'Carri Richardson start her Olympic journey? Can the U.S. 3x3 basketball teams bounce back? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

1 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group: Greece vs. USA

2 a.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Singles: Round of 16

2:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - Men's & Women's Doubles: Semifinals

3 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte) vs. JPN (Akiko/Ishii)

Golf - Men's Round 2 (Pt. 1)

Handball - Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Denmark

Volleyball - Men's Pool C: Argentina vs. Germany

3:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Mixed Team: Round of 16

Rowing - M&W Lightweight Dbl. Sculls Finals & More

Shooting - Women's Rifle 3 Positions Final

4 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool B: ITA (Ranghieri/Carambula) vs. CHI (Grimalt M./Grimalt E.)

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: China vs. Germany

Judo - Women's 78+kg, Men's 100+kg Eliminations

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Semifinals

Track & Field

Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1

Men's Hammer Throw: Qualification

4:10 a.m. ET

Women's High Jump: Qualification

4:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play: Poland vs. Netherlands

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. Spain

4:50 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Decathlon: Long Jump

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: Japan vs. Brazil

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool E: AUT (Horl/Horst) vs. CAN (Schacter/Dearing)

Diving - Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Handball - Men's Group B: Argentina vs. France

Swimming - Heats: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free & More

6 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool C: FRA (Vieira/Chamereau) vs. CZE (Hermannova/Stochlova)

Sailing - Windsurfing Medal Series & More

Tennis - Men's Doubles Bronze Final

Trampoline - Women's Qualification & Final

Volleyball & Swimming (Spanish Broadcast)

6:10 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Decathlon: Shot Put

6:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3

Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Women's Pool Play: France vs. USA

6:45 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: Belgium vs. Netherlands

7 a.m. ET

Golf - Men's Round 2 (Pt. 2)

Handball - Men's Group B: Argentina vs. France

Volleyball - Men's Pool B: Brazil vs. Egypt

7:15 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Australia vs. India

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Australia vs. Greece

Fencing - Men's Team Epee Eliminations

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Semifinals

Tennis - Men's Singles Semifinal: Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs. Alcaraz (ESP)

8 a.m. ET

Basketball

Men's Group A: Australia vs. Greece

Basketball - Japan vs. Brazil (Spanish Broadcast)

Equestrian - Jumping: Team Final

Handball - Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Sweden

Water Polo - Women's Group A: Australia vs. Canada

8:15 a.m. ET

Archery - Mixed Team: QF, SF, Medal Finals

8:50 a.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Quarterfinal: Morocco vs. USA

9 a.m. ET

Badminton - Mx Doubles: Medal Finals

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool F: ESP (Herrera/Gavira) vs. USA (Evans/Budinger)

Soccer

Men's Quarterfinal - Morocco vs. USA

Men's Quarterfinal - Morocco vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)

9:30 a.m. ET

Boxing - M Super Heavy (QF), W Feather (R16) & More

Canoeing - Men's & Women's Kayak Cross Time & Finals

9:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group B: Greece vs. Italy

10 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball

Men's Pool F: FRA (Krou/Gauthier-Rat) vs. NED (Boermans/de Groot)

Italy vs. Chile (Spanish Broadcast)

Handball - Men's Group A: Germany vs. Spain

Judo - Women's 78+kg, Men's 100+kg Repechages Finals

Swimming - Men's 100m Fly & More

Tennis

Mixed Doubles Bronze Final: Dabrowski/Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs. Shuurs/Koolhof (NED)

Women's Singles Bronze Final: Swiatek (POL) vs. Schmiedlova (SVK)

11 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball & Boxing (Spanish Broadcast)

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. NED (Stam/Schoon)

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: New Zealand vs. Ireland

Soccer

Men's Quarterfinal: Japan vs. Spain

Men's Quarterfinal: Japan vs. Spain (Spanish Broadcast)

Volleyball - Men's Pool A: France vs. Slovenia

11:15 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Canada vs. Spain

Equestrian - Jumping: Team Final

11:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. Argentina

11:40 a.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Singles: Quarterfinals

Track & Field - Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K Final & More

11:45 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool C: FRA (Vieira/Chamereau) vs. CZE (Hermannova/Stochlova)

12 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Women's Pool Play: Canada vs. USA

Track & Field

Decathlon: High Jump

Finals: Men's 10,000m & More

12 p.m. ET

Trampoline - Men's Qualification & Final

12:15 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Triple Jump: Qualification

12:30 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. France

Water Polo - Women's Group B: USA vs. France

12:55 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Discus Throw: Qualification

1 p.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group A: Japan vs. Slovenia

Soccer

Men's Quarterfinal: Egypt vs. Paraguay

Men's Quarterfinal: Egypt vs. Paraguay (Spanish Broadcast)

Swimming & Track & Field

Tennis - Men's Singles Semifinal: Djokovic (SRB) vs. Musetti (ITA)

1:30 p.m. ET

Fencing - Men's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

Athletics (Spanish Broadcast)

1:45 p.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's & Women's Kayak Cross Heats

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: France vs. South Africa

2 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool B: NOR (Mol, A./Sorum, C.) vs. NED (van de Velde/Immers)

Boxing - M Super Heavy (QF), M Fly (QF) & More

Cycling - BMX Racing: Men's & Women's SF, Finals

2:05 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group A: China vs. Hungary

2:10 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Shot Put: Qualification

2:15 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Great Britain vs. Germany

Rowing - Finals: Lightweight Sculls & More

2:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: M 50m Free, W 200m Back, M 200m IM

3 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: France vs. Germany

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Pool Play (4 Games)

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool E: CZE (Perusic/Schweiner) vs. BRA (Evandro/Arthur)

Boxing and Swimming (Spanish Broadcast)

Handball - Men's Group B: Norway vs. Egypt

Soccer

Men's Quarterfinal - France vs. Argentina

Men's Quarterfinal - France vs. Argentina (Spanish Broadcast)

Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

Volleyball - Men's Pool C: Japan vs. USA

3:50 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group B: France vs. Germany

4 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. GER (Muller/Tillmann)

4:45 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play: China vs. USA

5 p.m. ET

BMX (Spanish Broadcast)

Soccer - Men's Quarterfinal: France vs. Argentina

Volleyball - Men's Pool C: Japan vs. USA

5:15 p.m. ET

Cycling - Finals: BMX Racing

Fencing - Men's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

6 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group A: Canada vs. Spain

8 p.m. ET

Trampoline - Men's Final

8:30 p.m. ET

Fencing - Men's Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

9 p.m. ET

Equestrian - Jumping: Team Final

10 p.m. ET

Badminton - Mixed Doubles Gold Final

11 p.m. ET

Soccer - Men's Quarterfinal: Morocco vs. USA

