Day 10 at the Paris Olympic Games has plenty of Aussies in action! The Hockeyroos take on China in their quarterfinal while the Sharks will be hoping to end their group stage with a win over Japan.

Melissa Wu, who is competing at her fifth Olympics, takes to the platform for the 10m diving while the indoor cycling team finally gets their Olympics underway at the velodrome.

At the Stade de France, there are plenty of Aussies in the track repechage rounds, Nina Kennedy's quest for pole vault gold begins, and Kurtis Marschall takes flight in the men's pole vault final. Plus there's kayak cross quarterfinals, sailing, equestrian, and sport climbing makes its debut!

Keep up with all the day's action in our live blog below.