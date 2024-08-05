Open Extended Reactions

LIMONEST, France -- The United States women's national team went through its final preparations on Monday with the knowledge it will get back at least one -- and possibly two -- key pieces of its original Olympic starting lineup for Tuesday's semifinal against Germany.

Sam Coffey, the deep-lying midfielder who has been a crucial part of the American defense, will return after missing the team's quarterfinal due to a yellow card suspension. And Tierna Davidson, who began the tournament as one of the USWNT's starting center-backs, is getting closer to playing again as she recovers from the knee contusion she sustained in the team's second group-stage match.

Although coach Emma Hayes wouldn't commit to anything related to Davidson's ability for tomorrow, she said it was "a great sign" that all players on the roster took part in the final session here at a small club in the suburbs of Lyon -- the same location, in fact, where the U.S. trained before winning the 2019 World Cup final. Davidson, who hasn't played in the last two matches since getting hurt, practiced with a full-length sleeve on her leg.

Among the group of players who took part in the session in a stifling mid-afternoon heat, Coffey was particularly excited to get on the field after having to watch from the stands as her teammates beat Japan in extra-time on Saturday in Paris.

"It was the longest 120 minutes of my life," Coffey said. "Obviously I wanted nothing more than to be out there competing with the team, helping them do anything to win, but I had zero doubt in my mind that we were going to get the job done.

"It was grueling, hot, long game, but I am relieved to be back with the team and have this experience behind me."

Both Coffey and Davidson (before she was injured) played well in the 4-1 victory over Germany in the group stage, and it would be natural to think that a lopsided margin like that might set the stage for another American rout on Tuesday.

Hayes, though, said she has cautioned her players against thinking that way, though, pointing to the above-average shot conversion rate the U.S. had in that match, as well as the reality that elimination games are always different.

"Even if you play the same opponent a week apart, they're always two very, very different games," Hayes said, likening the situation to one where club teams meet in consecutive weeks in a Champions League knockout round.

She also praised Germany's coach, Horst Hrubesch, adding: "I think their coach has given that team a lot in that last 12 months and he's a wise guy and I'm sure it'll be a much different game from them as I hope it will be from us."