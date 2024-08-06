Open Extended Reactions

Sky Brown made the skateboarding final in Paris despite shoulder injury troubles. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Team GB's Sky Brown was in visible pain after falling during the skateboarding heats on Tuesday, just days after she dislocated her shoulder.

Brown produced an impressive first run in her preliminary round and showed no signs of her shoulder causing her issues. The 16-year-old booked her place in the Olympic final with a score of 84.75.

However, a fall in her second run caused the teenager to clutch her left shoulder and she required a Team GB member to check on her before completing her run.

Brown said: "On my last run I felt my shoulder a little bit and that was a little scary. I don't want it to get worse. I'm already going to have to get surgery after this."

In Tokyo, Brown became Team GB's youngest-ever medalist when she won bronze at the age of 13.

Having been cleared by the GB medical team, Brown will compete in the skateboard final at 4:30 p.m. (BST)