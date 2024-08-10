Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- China pulled off a stunner in rhythmic gymnastics Saturday, becoming the first non-European country to win Olympic gold in the group event by finishing just ahead of Israel and Italy.

The five-woman Chinese team posted a total of 69.800 points in the final, which was divided into two routines: one using hoops, the other with the athletes using ribbons and balls. China topped the eight-team final in hoops and ranked third in the other portion to edge Israel by 0.950 points.

Italy earned the bronze, 1.700 points behind China.

The silver is the first in rhythmic gymnastics for Israel, which won the world championship last fall.

Bulgaria, the defending Olympic champion, slipped to fourth.

Russia has dominated the team competition since it made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996, winning five golds. Russia's absence in Paris due to its invasion of Ukraine opened the door for others.

China arrived at the Olympics as the only non-European team to medal in the group final, earning silver in Beijing in 2008. It doubled its medal total over two hours at Porte de La Chapelle Arena and hinted at the expanding footprint of a sport whose center of power has been concentrated for decades.

"We have been looking for this moment for a long time," China coach Sun Dan said. "As it's rhythmic gymnastics, art has no frontiers. In this discipline, we should be inspired by the richness of all cultures, and we wanted to showcase the Chinese style. Here we have an association of art and sport, and I'm so happy because after so many years of effort we finally have a good result."