It's gold medal match day for U.S. men's basketball and the USWNT on Saturday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Men's basketball faces France and a win would clinch the United States' fifth straight gold medal. It's the second straight Olympic Games in which the two sides have faced off in the final and fourth time overall.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are both looking to win their fourth Olympic medals, which would tie the men's basketball record. Durant also would make history as the first men's basketball player ever to win four Olympic golds, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The USWNT will play Brazil, against whom the Americans are 4-0 in the Olympics, including wins in the 2004 and 2008 gold medal matches. The U.S. has won the gold in four of the previous five Games.

The final day on the track is headlined by the men's and women's 4x400m relay finals. Team USA grabbed gold in the women's 4x100m relay final Friday but was disqualified in the men's race.

It's a big day in golf with the women's individual stroke play closing out. Australia's Lydia Ko and Switzerland's Morgane Metraux are tied atop the leaderboard at 9 under, while Team USA's Rose Zhang is tied for third with Japan's Miyu Yamashita at 7 under. Nelly Korda is in a four-way tie for seventh at 5 under.

Top events to watch

3 a.m. ET : Golf -- Women's individual stroke play Round 4

4:35 a.m. ET : Water Polo -- Women's bronze medal match: U.S. vs. Netherlands

5 a.m. ET : Basketball -- Men's bronze medal match: Germany vs. Serbia

10 a.m. ET : Breaking -- B-Boys round-robin

11 a.m. ET : Soccer -- Women's gold medal match: U.S. vs. Brazil

1:15 p.m. ET : Athletics -- Men's 800m final, Women's 100m hurdles final, Men's 5000m final, Women's 1500m final

3 p.m. ET : Athletics -- Men's 4x400m relay final, Women's 4x400m relay final

3:30 p.m. ET: Basketball -- Men's gold medal match: U.S. vs. France

