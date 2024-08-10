Ali Krieger says that Emma Hayes has "checked the last box" after winning a gold medal with the USWNT at the Paris Games. (1:41)

PARIS -- The U.S. women's national team won the Olympic gold medal on Saturday, beating Brazil 1-0 in a game that required a stout defensive stand in the first half followed by a precise and calculated surge in the second to deny Brazil and its legendary captain Marta.

It was a familiar ending to a tournament that had been so much about what's new for the USWNT: a new coach in Emma Hayes; a new front line of attackers; and a new outlook after the disappointment of last summer's Women's World Cup, all of which combined to deliver a record-extending fifth Olympic title for the U.S. women and their first since 2012.

The U.S. never trailed at any point in the entire tournament and, at the final whistle, the players ran together to celebrate, hugging, jumping, shouting and crying.

"I bawled," American Trinity Rodman said. "I didn't think I was going to cry ... but oh my gosh, that was the hardest, most exhausting experience of my life, but I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal in the 57th minute with a slick finish after running clear behind the Brazilian defense, but Korbin Albert and Sophia Smith played pivotal roles, too. Albert, a young midfielder whom Hayes handed a start in place of Rose Lavelle, delivered a perfectly weighted pass to spring Swanson while Smith smartly ran away from the play after realizing she was in an offside position.

Smith said afterward that she heard Swanson shouting at her to not touch the ball because she had seen that Smith had strayed too far in front. "It was scary!" Smith joked, but she got the message and cut to the side, allowing Swanson to go ahead and score her fourth goal of the tournament.

Once Swanson curled her shot past Brazil goalkeeper Lorena, the fans at the Parc des Princes -- which included Tom Cruise and Megan Rapinoe -- exploded.

"I've gone through so much," said Swanson, who missed last year's Women's World Cup after suffering a knee injury. "It felt so great to score."

Mallory Swanson's goal delivered a fifth gold medal for the USWNT. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The goal was cheered on from home by Swanson's husband, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

"So happy for her. Its hard to put into words, how happy I am for her and that she's able to enjoy this moment," he said. "I was in the basement by myself like I have been for every other game. Just locked in on the game and let out some fist pumps and screams and got off the couch then back in the same spot so I didn't mess with the mojo."

In a strange twist, among the people celebrating alongside Cruise in the stands was Hayes' mother -- a reality that seemed to please the new USWNT coach in her postgame news conference almost as much as the final score.

On a more serious note, English coach Hayes -- who only started her job with the U.S. in June -- said she felt so proud to be able to help bring an American team back to the top because of how the U.S. offered her opportunities to grow as a women's soccer coach.

"I went to America and they looked after me, and they nurtured me and they gave me opportunities that England never, ever gave me," said Hayes, who coached in the U.S. for nearly a decade before taking over at Chelsea in 2012.

She added: "I'm just so happy to repay that. I'm a delighted half-American today," at which point Lindsey Horan, the team's captain, interjected, "You're a full American."

Hayes frequently pointed to the entire team effort required to beat Brazil, and it was certainly true. While Swanson will go down as the match winner, it was impossible to ignore the performance of veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who first helped keep the Americans in the game as Brazil started fast, and then preserved the lead late, making a fantastic reaction stop on Adriana in stoppage time. Naeher did not allow a goal in the knockout rounds.

Among the Brazilians she denied on Saturday was Marta, the longtime star who was playing her final international match. Marta did not start -- an understandable decision after Brazil beat France and Spain while she was serving a suspension -- but she entered after Brazil fell behind and tried in vain to inspire a comeback.

Rodman, who grew up being inspired by Marta, found her opponent after the match and embraced her.

"I keep saying she's my idol -- I'm literally in awe when I walk by her," Rodman said. "I feel horrible that we had to beat her, but at the same time, it's amazing and it's an honor to me to play against such an amazing, talented woman."

With a bit of luck (and a different level from Naeher), the Brazilians might have won their first major title. As they did in their semifinal upset of Spain, they came out pressing. Ludmila had a close-range shot saved by Naeher. Adriana danced deftly on the end line and nearly drew a penalty from Crystal Dunn. Ludmila turned Naomi Girma and blasted a shot into the net that was ruled out for offside. Gabi Portilho beat Tierna Davidson and just missed Ludmila with a dangerous cross in front of goal.

The Americans had first-half moments, too, but they were muted. Rodman's magical spin at midfield sent her flying toward goal, and Swanson used her speed, as well, to draw a corner, but Brazil always felt more dangerous. If not for Naeher -- who delivered a magical reaction save of Portilho in first-half stoppage time -- the U.S. would have been well behind at the break.

Instead, the Americans were level and able to come out with greater urgency and verve. Smith crossed just out of Swanson's reach and Sam Coffey had a crack that swerved wide to get the U.S. crowd back into it before Albert, showing poise, found her space. Suddenly, there was a heady pass, Swanson's run and Brazil found itself reeling.

Once Naeher denied Adriana, Marta put her hands on her head as the American fans chanted with glee. One year after the incredible disappointment of losing in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the USWNT was back.

"I think anytime you have a hard road and to come out on top, it means more than an easy road," Swanson said. "We're all playing with joy."