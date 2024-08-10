Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Caden Cunningham won taekwondo silver at the Paris Olympics on Saturday as he was narrowly denied in the gold-medal match against Iran's Arian Salimi at the Grand Palais.

Cunningham won the first frame 3-3 in the men's +80kg event but he was dispatched 9-1 in the second following a double kick from Salimi to the head. The Iranian edged Cunningham 6-3 in the third and final frame.

The Brit was competing at his debut Olympic Games, but he still managed to stun Rio 2016 champion Cheick Sallah Cisse in the semifinals.

It is Team GB's 63rd medal of the Paris Games, moving the country just one behind their Tokyo 2020 total.

"It was very good, very fun," Cunningham said. "I've got a lot of respect for that athlete, once that match started, similar to myself, he wanted to kill. Outside of that, very nice guy, a genuine fighter, I've got no problem losing if the man is better than me on the day, and that's what he was.

"I'm gutted I didn't get the gold for myself, my coach and my family and for Britain. However, I'm very proud to be here today.

"Now I want to see my dad, he's who I decided about the Olympics with. I told my mum as well when I was very very young. I just want to see them, give them a hug, hope they're proud of me. And just chill, go home and have a KFC or something, I don't know!"

Caden Cunningham won Team GB's only taekwondo medal of the Paris Olympics. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Team GB missed out on a bronze medal in the women's +67kg event, with Rebecca McGowan losing a final frame decider to Turkey's Kus Aydin.

"In taekwondo, the little things make the match. It's gutting. It's a little heart-breaking right now. Losing the review was a turning point but it's the sport I chose, the life I chose. At some point I have to deal with it and pick myself up," McGowan said.

"I think I was still resetting from the quarterfinal in the tunnel to be honest. I've never felt anything like it. My heart has broken twice today. I'm really proud of myself that I was able to pick myself up and fight the way I did."