Magbegor's monster game seals Opals' bronze

An historic Ezi Magbegor performance has lifted Australia past an inspired Belgium and back onto the Olympic podium, the Opals prevailing 85-78 in a brilliant bronze medal play-off in Paris.

Magbegor scored 30 points on 71 per cent shooting and added 13 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals in one of the great Olympic basketball performances on Sunday.

According to FIBA it's the most efficient performance in Olympic history, "The Ezi Game" a worthy follow to the incredible United States-France men's gold medal game that lit up Bercy Arena a night earlier.

Lauren Jackson secured her fifth Games medal, the victory completing a stirring campaign that looked dashed after a horror first-up loss to Nigeria.

Bronze is the Opals' third at the Olympics, to go with three silver medals and comes after back-to-back quarter-final exits.

Jackon's been there for all but one of those medals, the Opals' first bronze in 1996.

It truly was a changing of the guard though as the 43-year-old, in her fifth Games but first in 12 years, was an unused substitute after playing only a minor on-court role all tournament.

Marianna Tolo hugs Ezi Magbegor. Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Instead it was 24-year-old Magbegor who rose tall while Jade Melbourne, 21, and 19-year-old guard Isobel Borlase, who was born after Jackson already had two Olympic silver medals, showed they're the future of the team.

"I'm so glad she had this platform for people to see just how incredible she is," Jackson said of Magbegor.

"She is the centrepiece of this team and people have seen it now, everyone knows what she can do.

"No-one can stop her. For Ez it's believing in herself and tonight she proved to herself she can carry a team.

"That's a way to lead; pick up a team, put them on your shoulders and say; 'We're winning this bronze medal'."

Seattle Storm star Magbegor had played a bit-part role as the team's form slowly improved.

Sami Whitcomb was fired up during the bronze medal match against Belgium. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On Sunday in front of a partisan Belgian crowd, she was central to it all, bossing the paint at both ends with rebounds and spins to the basket as the lead changed hands 15 times.

"I'm so proud of this team, a lot of people did such a great job of carrying us throughout the tournament and being in my ear," Magbegor said.

"It wasn't my greatest tournament on an individual level ... I just knew I needed to do everything to show-up.

"Issy was fearless ... Jade as well. I'm so excited to play with them for years to come.

"And whether this is her (Jackson's) last game or not, it was great to have her on our team, whether she was on the floor or not. Her aura, vibe, was felt."

Belgium were sharp early behind Antonia Delaere to lead 9-3 before the Opals turned to Magbegor and teen Borlase - who nailed a long, step-back triple on the quarter-time buzzer - to skip out by seven points.

Fired-up Belgium guard Julie Vanloo (26 points) was immense as they constantly fired back and would have likely surged clear if not for Magbegor.

The telling blow came when Steph Talbot blocked a triple that would have tied a game, Australia forcing a shot clock violation from the ensuing play.

The United States women will play for an eighth-straight gold medal, against France, later on Sunday.