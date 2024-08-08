Open Extended Reactions

Australia's athletes have officially surpassed all previous Olympic efforts, the 18 gold won on French soil making the 2024 Paris Games the nation's best ever.

With the Games edging towards a close, we take a moment to salute Australia's gold medalists so far.

Grace Brown - Women's time trial

Grace Brown from Australia by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Australia's Parisian gold rush began way back on Day 1 of the Olympics with cyclist Grace Brown taking out the women's time trial. The 32-year-old blitzed the pack, completing the course in 39 minutes 38 seconds - a full minute and 31 seconds faster than second. Brown announced that she is retiring at season's end, an Olympic gold medal is a sure fire way to go out on top.

Ariarne Titmus - Women's 400m freestyle

Ariarne Titmus won gold in the women's 400m freestyle. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

It was Titmus vs. Ledecky vs. McIntosh in the 400m freestyle and it was the Aussie superstar who got the nation's first gold in the pool for 2024. The most impressive thing about this win? Titmus' ability to build into the race, eventually putting almost a full second between her and McIntosh, and over three seconds between her and Ledecky. The Tasmanian handled the pressure of not only the race but the rivalry with aplomb, ultimately defending her title from Tokyo.

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay

Australia's Women's 4x100m freestyle relay celebrate after winning gold at the Paris Olympics, July 27, 2024 Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Australia's all-conquering women's 4x100m freestyle team made it four straight gold medal wins when they blew away the field on the opening night of competition at La Defense Arena. The team of Mollie O'Callaghan, Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack and Meg Harris touched the wall in an Olympic record time of 3:28.92, 1.28 seconds ahead of the USA. The dynasty is very much alive and kicking.

Jess Fox - Women's K1 slalom

Jess Fox celebrates with her 2024 Olympic K1 gold medal. Francois Nel/Getty Images

This had been the one that got away. A four time K1 champion, Fox had a trio of Olympics medals not coloured gold. The only thing missing from her glowing resume, the top step for K1 at the Olympics. Starting fifth in the final, Fox posted 96 seconds of near perfect paddling, to set the time to beat, and nervously watched seven rivals attack the time and fail. Finally, after 12 years of near misses, Jess Fox was Olympic K1 champion.

Mollie O'Callaghan - Women's 200m freestyle

Mollie O'Callaghan, who was third on the final flip of the 200 free, surged past Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey and heavy favorite Ariarne Titmus on the final 50 to win in an Olympic-record time of 1:53.27. EPA/RONALD WITTEK

After taking silver behind Ariane Titmus in the 400m, Mollie O'Callaghan had the eyes of the world on her ahead of the 200m freestyle, as well as her training partner Titmus in the next lane. In a classic at the Australian trials, Titmus broke O'Callaghan's world record, but on this night in Paris, the 21-year-old would not be denied. In third place at the final turn, Mollie sprang off the wall, and turned on the power, power that Titmus could not respond to, stopping the clock in a new Olympic record. A first individual gold medal, her fourth overall, and the coronation of our next swimming superstar.

Kaylee McKeown - Women's 100m backstroke

Kaylee McKeown celebrates after winning gold in the women's backstroke final on the fourth day of the Paris Olympics. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

When Kaylee McKeown touched the wall in an Olympic record time of 57:33, she became just the second woman in history to go back-to-back at the Games in the 100m backstroke, following her triumph in Tokyo. Her achievement was stunning, pulling away from her opponents in the last 25 metres to earn herself a fourth gold medal, and remind Australia, and the world, that she is simply one of the best swimmers alive.

Jess Fox - Women's C1 slalom

Jess Fox stormed to gold in the women's C1 final. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Reigning champion, K1 champion just days before, suddenly the pressure seemed to lift from Fox throughout the C1 competition. Clean and clinical in her heats and semifinal, Fox held her nerve in the final showing all her experience and skill, flying down the course. On the key third section, she established a nearly three-second break, before powering to the finish to stop the clock at 99.06 seconds. A second gold of the games. A third overall. Her sixth medal. And a place in Olympic history.

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay

Australia's gold medal 4x200m freestyle relay team Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus, the gold and silver medal winners in the women's 200m freestyle, combined with less-heralded teammates Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell to win the women's 4x200m freestyle relay gold medal at Paris La Defense Arena. The Australians led from the start albeit the result was still in doubt before Titmus produced a statement swim on the final leg to stop the clock in an Olympic-record time of seven minutes 38.08 seconds -- 2.78 seconds clear of the United States. Shayna Jack and Jamie Perkins also won gold medals having swum for the team in the heats.

Cam McEvoy - Men's 50m freestyle

Cam McEvoy celebrates after winning the men's 50m freestyle. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Australia's men had been hunting a gold medal in the pool without any luck, that was until Cam McEvoy stepped up in the men's 50m freestyle. And what a triumph it was, with McEvoy contesting his fourth Olympic Games. The Aussie, having completely rethought and reworked his training regimen, blasted through the water in a time of 21.25 seconds, edging out Great Britain's Ben Proud.

Kaylee McKeown - Women's 200m backstroke

Kaylee McKeown celebrates her 200m backstroke gold medal in Paris. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

More history was on the line for McKeown when she contested the 200m backstroke final. No Olympian, ever, had defended titles and gone back-to-back in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events. But nothing should surprise us when it comes to one of the world's best swimmers -- a category the 23-year-old absolutely belongs in. McKeown was able to leave American Reagan Smith in her wake, again powering away late to secure her fifth gold medal in another Olympic record time of 2:03.73.

Saya Sakakibara - Women's BMX track

Australia's Saya Sakakibara won gold in the women's BMX racing. Tim de Waele/Getty Images

One of the most emotional and heartwarming stories of the games, Saya Sakakibara's BMX Freestyle success was one for belief, determination and, above all, family. Watched by her brother Kai, who suffered a life-altering brain injury in a 2020 crash, Saya rode the race of a lifetime to take gold and banish the memories of her own heavy crash in the Tokyo Games. The 24-year-old dominated the field, and captured the nation's hearts with her emotional reaction to winning the ultimate prize.

John Peers, Matt Ebden - Men's tennis doubles

Matt Ebden and John Peers celebrate Olympic gold. Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

It had been 28 years since Australia had won a gold medal in tennis at the Olympics, with the nation's last coming all the way back in Atlanta 1996. But just like the efforts of Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge, John Peers and Matt Ebden delivered in the men's doubles. The Aussie duo emerged victorious over the U.S. team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, after a thrilling, momentum-shifting contest that finished 10-8 in a match tiebreak at Roland-Garros.

Noemie Fox - Women's kayak cross

Noemie Fox in action during the kayak cross semifinals. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

What a fairytale this was! In one of the best stories of these Games, Noemie Fox had to steer past champion sister Jess -- a two-time gold medallist in Paris alone - in a kayak cross heat on route to one of the sweetest gold medal victories. The 27-year-old had never participated at an Olympics before Paris, but she was unstoppable in the new whitewater event, winning each round to ensure the Fox family completed the clean sweep of women's canoe golds.

Arisa Trew - Women's park skateboard

Arisa Trew wins gold in the women's park final. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

At 14 years and 86 days, Arisa Trew became Australia's youngest ever Olympic gold medallist when she won the women's park skateboarding. Trew captured Australia's 14th gold medal of the Games with an audacious final run, highlighted by a 540 -- a trick with one and a half rotations in midair -- at La Concorde in central Paris.

Matt Wearn - Men's dingy sailing

Matt Wearn celebrates gold for Australia in the men's dinghy class. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The West Australian made history in winning his second Olympic gold medal in the men's dinghy, becoming the first back-to-back Olympic champion in the event; his victory also marked the fourth consecutive Olympic title in the class, with Wearn's wins following the success of Tom Burton in Rio 2016 and Tom Slingsby at London 2012. Wearn battled long COVID in 2022, and his latest victory was not without drama as he had to race the medal decider twice after it was initially abandoned close to the finish. Already delayed by a day, Wearn was minutes from collecting gold when the first race was called off due to failing wind, with just one leg left to complete. But he would not be denied when the race was re-run about 30 minutes later.

Keegan Palmer - Men's park skateboard

Keegan Palmer is hoisted into the air after winning the men's park in Paris. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Keegan Palmer is now a two-time gold medallist, saluting in the men's park event three years after his win in Tokyo. Palmer produced the best qualifying score before wowing the audience -- and judges -- with a series of outstanding tricks in the final, his first run score of 93.11 proving enough to win gold and defend his title. Oh yeah, and he's only 21...

Men's team pursuit cycling

Australia's Kelland O'Brien, Conor Leahy, Sam Welsford and Oliver Bleddyn compete in the Men's Track Cycling Team Pursuit final. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

At the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome outside Paris, Australia's Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Conor Leahy and Oliver Bleddyn won gold with a thrilling victory over Great Britain in the pursuit final. The win marked the first gold for Australia in this event in 20 years. Australia qualified fastest with a world record breaking effort, before conquering Italy in the semifinal. They held a narrow lead over Great Britain with just over a lap remaining when the Brits nearly had a fall, giving Australia a comfortable victory.

Nina Kennedy - Women's pole vault

Nina Kennedy of Australia wins gold in the Women's Pole Vault. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Nina Kennedy made history as Australia's 18th gold medal winner, confirming Paris 2024 as the nation's most successful Olympics ever. After a shared world championship gold back in 2023, this medal was all hers, with an almost flawless card and a cleared height of 4.90m. Astonishingly, Kennedy's gold is the first of its kind for an Australian woman in a field event at the Olympics.