Open Extended Reactions

Emily Campbell has won two Olympic medals during her career. Getty

Team GB'S Emily Campbell won bronze in the women's +81kg weightlifting event on Sunday, three years on from winning a silver medal in Tokyo three years ago.

China's Li Wenwen took gold by lifting 309kg overall while South Korea's Park Hye-jeong took silver with a 299kg total.

Campbell lifted a total of 288kg and pranced around in celebration after securing her third-place finish.

The 31-year-old was in contention for a silver and attempted 174kg in her final lift. She was unable to get the bar over her head. But, it didn't dull her joy.

Today was a lot tougher than it was in Tokyo," Campbell said. "The standard was so, so high today and I really had to pull it out of the bag.

"This road has been really long. In Tokyo I was new to the sport, I was enjoying things and everything was great. It was a bonus medal. But this one really came from the heart.

"We've had a tough year building up, it took 18 months really, but we pulled it out at the right time. I could not be more elated with my performance. It was actually a PB performance, so you can't really complain when you do that."