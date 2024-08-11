Open Extended Reactions

Li Wenwen won the women's +81 kilogram division on Sunday to give China five gold medals in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics.

Li was the runaway winner by lifting a total of 309 kilograms (681 pounds) in the sport's final event to finish ahead of silver medalist Park Hye-jeong of South Korea at 299 and Emily Campbell of Britain at 288.

"I haven't had a good night's sleep in over 300 days," said Li, who was the defending Olympic champion. "The pressure was huge. But to be able to deliver, I feel like my country never gave up on me. When I needed it most, I got the best treatment to be able to overcome injuries."

After winning, hoisted her coach in the air and carried him around the platform in celebration.

"He's like a father to me," Li told reporters. "I'm very happy now, but actually I'm still very nervous. I got some major injuries last year, so I'm still very stressed about them."

China won half the Olympic weightlifting titles, just like in Tokyo three years ago. Liu Huanhua got gold in the men's 102 kilograms, Li Fabin in the men's 61 kilograms, Luo Shifang the women's 59 kilograms and Hou Zhihui the women's 49 kilograms.

"I am happy for China," Li said. "Regardless of what number gold medal this is for China, I had to win it."

The U.S. came away with two weightlifting medals as Olivia Reeves won gold in the women's 71 kilograms and Hampton Morris bronze in the men's 61 kilograms. Reeves is the first U.S. Olympic weightlifting champion since 2000, and Morris is the first American man to take home a medal in the sport since 1984.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.