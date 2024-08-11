        <
          Paris hands the Olympics over to LA

          Aug 11, 2024

          The Paris Olympic Games have come to a close with a glittering ceremony, complete with a touch of Hollywood, as the flag and flame were handed over to Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Olympic Games.

          The athletes partied, the performers dazzled and Tom Cruise rappelled into the stadium, desperately trying to open a bag that was strapped to his leg. The Games closed with the usual speeches, pomp and ceremony, everyone sighed and returned to normal life.