Paris hands the Olympics over to LA

The Paris Olympic Games have come to a close with a glittering ceremony, complete with a touch of Hollywood, as the flag and flame were handed over to Los Angeles, host of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The athletes partied, the performers dazzled and Tom Cruise rappelled into the stadium, desperately trying to open a bag that was strapped to his leg. The Games closed with the usual speeches, pomp and ceremony, everyone sighed and returned to normal life.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Stade de France. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images

A performer dressed as the Golden voyager performs during the closing ceremony. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

A musician plays a vertical grand piano during the closing ceremony. Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony. Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

The Winged Victory of Samothrace. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Australian flag bearers Kaylee McKeown and Matt Wearn enter the Stade de France. Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Australian athletes celebrate the end of the Olympic Games. Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The party begins as the athletes surround centre stage. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Australia's Emma McKeon joins other retiring Olympians and Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee and Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris Organising Committee on stage. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass waves the Olympic flag. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Cruise rappels into the stadium with a malfunctioning flag strapped to his leg. PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise assisted in the Olympic flag handover at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after leaping from the top of the Stade de France. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise rides out of the stadium and off through the streets of Paris with the Olympic flag. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images