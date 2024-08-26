Open Extended Reactions

ParalympicsGB have confirmed the Paris Games will set a new mark for gender equality at the Paralympics, with a record-breaking 46% of the British team being female athletes.

Team GB are taking 215 athletes to compete in the Paralympics with 99 female athletes battling for medals in the French capital.

Penny Briscoe, Chef de Mission for ParalympicsGB said: "Paris 2024 promises to be a landmark Paralympic Games with our highest representation of female athletes ever and a host of talented athletes seeking to achieve personal best performances in one of the world's great cities."

The Para swimming squad contains the highest proportion of female athletes with 18 females and nine males -- including 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, who is the youngest member in the ParalympicsGB team.

The eldest athlete on the team for Paris is 54-year-old Para canoe medallist Jeanette Chippington, who will be competing at her eighth Games since making her debut in Para swimming at Seoul 1988.

Dame Sarah Storey is the most successful British Paralympian and one of the most decorated Paralympians of all time with 28 medals including 17 golds. She will compete in the road events of the Para cycling in Paris -- her ninth Paralympic Games.

ParalympicsGB will take 215 athletes to compete in the Paris Paralympic Games. Photo by Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images

Female athletes will represent 45% of the total number of competitors in Paris, beating the previous record set at Tokyo 2020 of 42%.

Andrew Parsons, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President said: "Since 2016, the IPC has invested millions of euros each year in Paralympic sport development programs with our member organizations, with a real focus on increasing female participation at all levels.

"These efforts, combined with the exceptional work of our National Paralympic Committees and international federations, are beginning to bear fruit and are delivering record results."

The Paralympics begin on Aug. 28 and end on Sept. 8.