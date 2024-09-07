Open Extended Reactions

A trio of gold medals won by Finlay Graham, Emma Wiggs and Charlotte Henshaw at the Paralympic Games on Saturday morning took ParalympicsGB's gold medal tally to 45.

With two silvers and two bronze also won on Saturday, ParalympicsGB's overall total tipped over the 100 mark and sits at 111 headed into Saturday's evening sessions.

Graham began the medal haul for ParalympicsGB by beating home favourite Thomas Peyroton-Dartet in the men's C1-3 road race which featured a sprint finish.

The 24-year-old had been slightly behind Peyroton-Dartet coming into the end of the race but a late push saw him win his second medal in Paris by less than a second.

Over at Vaires-sur-Marne, Wiggs won the women's VL2 200m Va'a Single final by more than a second to win the event for a second consecutive Games and Henshaw secured gold shortly after in the women's VL3 Single final.

Finlay Graham with his gold medal from the men's C1-3 road race. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

ParalympicsGB dominated the podium with Hope Gordon taking the silver in the the inaugural edition of the event.

The Para-canoe success carried on into the men's race as David Phillipson took silver in the men's KL2 Single final.

Four-time Para-equestrian champion Sophie Wells added to her medal tally with a bronze in the Grade V individual freestyle event, her 10th Paralympic medal.

Alfie Hewett secured his second medal of the Paris Games, earning silver in the men's wheelchair individual final against 18-year-old Tokito Oda from Japan.

Hewett fought his way back from a set down but ultimately could not match Oda's strength in the final set tie-break.

With a total of 111 medals and 45 golds, Great Britain sit in second place of the Paralympics medal table, behind China who have 90 gold medals and 203 medals overall.