The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games have drawn to a close and Great Britain's successful run saw them surpass their gold medal tally from Tokyo 2021.

ParalympicsGB ended the final day of competition by winning two golds to take their overall medal count to 124 including 49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze.

This total cemented Great Britain into a second place finish in the medal table for a third consecutive Paralympic Games.

China sealed the top spot with a huge 220 medals -- 94 golds, 76 silvers and 50 bronze.

Dimitri Coutya claimed ParalympicsGB their 42nd medal of the Games on Saturday in the men's individual epee B final. His second medal of the Games helped ParalympicGB pass their total of 41 golds from three years prior in Tokyo.

Charlotte Henshaw and Emma Wiggs with their medals from the women's KL2 final. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Paralympics GB's gold medal rush began with Poppy Maskill taking first place in the 100m butterfly S14 at her debut Games and rounded up with Laura Sugar taking the final gold in the women's KL3.

Day four of the Games was a historic day for ParalympicsGB as they won 12 gold medals -- the most of any nation in a single day this century.

Sarah Storey also continued to dominate her Paralympic record, extending her collection of gold medals to 19 after winning the C5 time-trial and the c4-5 road race.

Great Britain beat the USA to second place in the medal table by 13 golds.

Para-swimming's five time medallist Maskill and Para-taekwondo gold medallist Matt Bush will carry the flag for Great Britain at Sunday's closing ceremony.