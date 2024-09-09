Open Extended Reactions

France men's basketball coach Vincent Collet is stepping down after 15 years in charge.

Collet, the longest-serving France coach in history, was appointed Monday as special advisor to the technical direction of the basketball federation after guiding his team to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last month.

Collet led France through six European Championships, four World Cups and four Olympic Games.

The French federation said his new mission could be interrupted if Collet accepted propositions from NBA franchises to work as an assistant coach, or from teams participating in the Euro League who might want to hire him.

Collet has coached France in 253 matches, securing an all-time record of 179 wins, according to the federation. Under its helm, the team secured eight medals at major international competitions.

The U.S. beat France 98-87 in the final at the Paris Games. For the second consecutive Olympics, the French had to watch the Americans hold up U.S. flags in celebration after the title game. The French lost to the U.S. 87-82 in Tokyo three years ago.

"Two Olympic finals, three EuroBasket finals, it's a privilege and an honor to have experienced these emotions," Collet said.