Noah Lyles proposed to his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, on Saturday, he announced in a video posted across his social media accounts.

The 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the men's 100m dash popped the question in front of a bundle of pink flowers shaped into a heart with petals on the floor and candles around them. Bromfield quickly said yes before flashing the ring on her finger.

Lyles and the Jamaican Olympic sprinter have been dating since summer 2022.

During the 2024 Paris Games, Lyles' post-victory activities after winning the men's 100m final included bringing Bromfield's spikes back to her hotel room at 2 a.m. after she left them at the Olympic Village.

"So here I am at 2 a.m., waddling with a spike bag, my bag and some toiletries, and I'm like, 'Huh. Here I am, Olympics champion, 100 meters, waddling to my girlfriend's room with all this stuff,'" Lyles said, laughing. "I'm a good boyfriend."

Bromfield ran in the women's 400m and 4x400m relay and the 4x400m relay mixed in Paris. She won a bronze medal as part of Jamaica's women's 4x100m relay team in Tokyo 2020.