Glasgow last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014. Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Glasgow has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The Games were last hosted in Birmingham in 2022, with the next instalment initially due to have been held in Australia in the state of Victoria before plans were cancelled due to escalating cost projections.

However, Glasgow agreed to provide the requisite support to host the Games last month, 10 years after it memorably staged the 2014 event. On Tuesday, the Commonwealth Games Foundation formally confirmed the Scottish city as hosts.

The Games, set to run from July 23 to Aug. 2, will feature a streamlined 10-sport programme across four venues in the Scottish city and include six para-sport disciplines as part of the event.

The sports included are: Athletics and para athletics (track and field), swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls, and 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

''On behalf of the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow," Commonwealth Games federation CEO Katie Sadleir said.

"The Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture and diversity that inspires athletes and sports - with a fan experience more accessible than ever before.

''With the Commonwealth Games held in such high esteem by athletes, sports and nations across the Commonwealth, we have been working tirelessly with our fellow stakeholders to ensure a high-quality Games will take place in 2026 -- securing this vital milestone in the career pathway for thousands of athletes."

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney added: "The Commonwealth Games is a hugely important event for Scottish sport and an exciting opportunity for the people of Scotland.

"As well as an action-packed, inclusive sports programme that will inspire and excite audiences across the globe -- Glasgow 2026 will also be a cultural celebration."