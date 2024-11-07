Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Wisconsin senior Lacey Eden scored two of the United States' five first-period goals and the Americans routed Canada 7-2 on Wednesday night in the opener of the Rivalry Series.

The last time the two teams met, Canada played spoiler on U.S. territory, winning the IIHF Women's World Championships in April.

But Team USA continued its dominance in the Rivalry Series, winning the first game for the fifth straight time in the series for an overall record of 9-3-3-7.

Abbey Murphy also scored two goals for the United States. Murphy, the potential first overall pick of next summer's PWHL draft, opened the scoring midway through the first period on a one-timer off a loose puck just before a penalty expired. A little over a minute later, defender Savannah Harmon redirected Grace Zumwinkle's cross off the post and in to make it 2-0.

Eden scored back-to-back goals later in the first period. She tipped in Megan Keller's shot in front of the goal for a 3-0 lead and then she sent a shot from a difficult angle off the pads of Kristen Campbell into the net.

Alex Carpenter gave Team USA a 5-0 lead with 24.9 seconds left in the first period on a backhand shot following Kirsten Simms' steal and pass.

Hannah Bilka scored on a power play early in the second period against backup goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens for a 6-0 advantage. Murphy scored her second goal 90 seconds into the third to cap the scoring.

Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Nurse each scored for Canada late in the second period.

The five-game series continues on Friday in Salt Lake City. Game 3 will be in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday before the series shifts to Halifax, Nova Scotia on Feb. 6.