SALT LAKE CITY -- Marie-Phillip Poulin scored the go-ahead goal and 17-year-old Chloe Primerano scored her first career goal to clinch a shootout win Friday night for Canada over the U.S. after the teams were tied 4-4 after regulation.

The victory tied the Rivalry Series at a game apiece after Canada won the shootout 2-0.

Poulin scored a short-handed goal in the second period, Laura Stacey scored two goals and Emma Maltais scored on a power play to give Canada a 4-1 lead in the third period and the Canadians had a five-minute power play with more than seven minutes left in regulation but saw it disappear in front of an enthusiastic crowd cheering on a U.S. rally.

Hayley Scamurra drove Poulin hard into the boards and the Canada captain dropped to the ice clutching her right shoulder. She was helped off and gingerly worked her shoulder while sitting on the bench as her teammates worked the power play.

But Canada was whistled for a two-minute cross-checking penalty seconds into its player advantage and the U.S. pulled goalkeeper Nicole Hensley for an extra skater. Captain Hilary Knight punched home a rebound from the slot to make it 4-2. Grace Zumwinkle scored a short-handed goal, her second of the game, to make it 4-3 and Knight scored again with 1:26 left to tie the score at 4-4.

Neither team could score in the 3-on-3 overtime period and the U.S. could not solve Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens on five tries in the shootout. Hensley stopped Brianne Jenner on Canada's first shootout attempt, but Poulin beat the keeper cleanly to take a 1-0 lead. Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms and Zumwinkle were denied and Primerano took Canada's fifth attempt and scored on a close-in backhand shot to seal the victory.

Gwyneth Phillips got the start in goal for the U.S. and gave up a first-period goal to Stacey and was pulled in favor of Hensley to start the second period.

The series continues Sunday in Boise, Idaho. The final two games in the five-game series will be played in Canada in February.