Double Olympic triathlon gold medallist Alistair Brownlee, who along with his brother Jonathan helped make Britain the sport's dominant force at the Games, has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

Alistair Brownlee first won gold in the men's triathlon at London 2012 as younger brother Jonathan claimed bronze, before retaining the title in Rio de Janeiro as Jonathan stepped up to silver.

He then moved up to longer distances, winning the Nice Half Ironman in 2019 and although persistent ankle injuries hampered his performance, he signed off his career with a third-place finish on Sunday in the final race of the new T100 series.

Alistair is the only male triathlete to have completed a grand slam of Olympic, World, and continental championships.

"It's time to close this chapter..." Brownlee said in a post on X.

"This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure. Triathlon has profoundly shaped my life; I have dedicated nearly half of it to being a professional athlete, fulfilling my childhood dream and achieving far more than I ever dared to imagine.

"Why now? It feels right. I am happy and content, eager for what lies ahead. I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it's over (to paraphrase Dr. Seuss).

"I look forward to embracing a slightly slower pace of life, yet not too slow. There's an exciting array of events, challenges, and adventures awaiting me-things I've always wanted to have a crack at but haven't had the chance to pursue.

"For me, sport has always been a personal journey of exploration, and I'm excited to try some new challenges ... First, I have many wonderful people to thank and some well-deserved relaxation to embrace. In the coming months, I'll share more about my career and the incredible individuals who have been part of my journey, along with the new and exciting challenges and projects I'm eager to tackle.

Alistair Brownlee is considered to be one of the greatest triathletes of all time. Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images

"I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you for your contributions, no matter how small you may believe they are. Your support means the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Alistair's younger brother Jonathan has also won Olympic triathlon gold, in the mixed relay at Tokyo 2020.

In the final race of the 2016 World Triathlon Series, Jonathan had been leading and seemed set for victory, before he faltered towards the end due to the heat and his own exhaustion and appeared on the verge of collapse. Approaching his faltering brother in the course's final stages, Alistair memorably gave up his own chance at victory, choosing instead to help Jonathan over the line as the duo finished second and third, respectively.

Alistair Brownlee was awarded an MBE for services to sport in the 2013 New Years' honours list.

Alex Yee, also a multiple Olympic medallist, has overtaken Alistair Brownlee as triathlon's most successful Olympian but their combined haul has contributed to Britain being the most successful nation in the sport at the Games.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report