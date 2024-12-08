Open Extended Reactions

Katy Marchant (front) suffered a broken arm after crashing into the crowd during the women's keirin event at the Lee Valley Velodrome on Saturday. Sam Mellish/Getty Images

Paris Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant suffered a broken arm after crashing in the women's keirin semifinal at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, British Cycling confirmed on Sunday.

Marchant, who won gold in the team sprint in Paris, was involved in a dramatic collision with German Alessa-Catriona Propster on Saturday which sent both riders over the trackside barrier into a seating area for spectators.

Marchant was then taken to hospital, and British Cycling provided an update on her condition on Sunday morning.

"After receiving prompt medical attention from the track medical team, Katy was escorted to the hospital by the British Cycling doctor," British Cycling said in a statement posted on X.

"X-rays revealed a fractured radius and ulna in her right forearm, as well as two dislocated fingers. Katy is in good spirits and is receiving excellent care from her medical team."

Organisers decided to suspend all further racing for the evening after the incident, which led to two riders and four supporters being treated by event medics. British Cycling said Marchant was the only one taken to hospital.

"WBD Sports, British Cycling, Lee Valley VeloPark and the Union Cycliste Internationale unanimously decided to suspend all further racing for the evening and want to extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to both riders and all affected spectators," a statement added.

"We also wish to thank the medical staff for their prompt response and ongoing support.

"We are working closely with all parties to review the incident before taking appropriate action."

The Lee Valley Velodrome also saw a high-speed collision that resulted in a rider being catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The multi-rider crash, involving England's Matt Walls, led to a 1.4-metre barrier being installed.

Marchant won gold at the Paris Olympics earlier in the summer alongside teammates Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane. The trio also won the same event at the world championships in Denmark in October.