India's Deepak Bhoria won bronze after losing in the semifinal of the men's flyweight (48-51 kg) division in the 2023 World Boxing Championships to France's Billal Bennama.

India have now won two bronzes already in this tournament, with one more semifinal (for Nishant Dev, also guaranteed a bronze) coming up later on Friday. Earlier, Mohammed Hussamuddin withdrew from his semifinal after suffering a knee injury.

In the flyweight semi, Bennama started on the front foot, landing a few tentative punches in the opening minute as the two boxers danced around each other. Bennama then landed a superb uppercut which was immediately responded to with a left hook from Deepak. Bennama then connected with a superb right-fake, left-jab combo. Deepak retaliated with a superb right hook, but Bennama continued to dance in and out, tantalizingly out of reach of the Indian. He took the first round on a 3-2 split.

Deepak, knowing he needed to force the issue in the start, started aggressively early. A flurry of punches was soon followed with his trademark left hook, but Bennama's ring movement continued to pull Deepak into spaces he didn't seem comfortable in. On the counter, he landed a couple of straight arm jabs smack on Deepak's face, before dancing out of Deepak's range again. This was the two-time Worlds bronze medallist using his slight height advantage to perfection. Deepak, though, never gave in - connecting with a few right crosses before catching Bennama brilliantly right on the bell. This gave the Indian the advantage, and Deepak to round two on a 3-2 split.

The third round, starting on an even keel, was a thrill-a-second affair. Deepak landed his punches early, snapping Bennama's head back with a sensational left-right combo which saw the referee start a eight-count. Knowing he was on the backfoot, the Frenchman went on the offensive where he landed a superb left-right combo of his own on Deepak's jaw. The bout ended at breakneck pace, with both Bennama and Deepak landing solid blows in the very last seconds of the semifinal.

The bout was so close that the judges went to 'bout review' where the bout observer and evaluator had to weight in... and they gave Bennama the win on split decision.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hussamuddin finished with a bronze medal at the 2023 Men's Boxing World Championships after having withdrawn from participating in the 57kg semifinal against Saidel Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey of Cuba due to an injury.

The Boxing Federation of India said, in a statement, that "he had a knee injury in the last bout after which he had pain and swelling. After careful and detailed assessment by medical team, team management have decided that he won't take part in the semi final bout which is to take place today as he doesn't want the injury to aggravate rather recover for future competitions."

The 29-year-old boxer from Telangana had suffered a similar fate at the 2022 Asian Championships, where a cut above his eye failed to heal in time for his semifinal necessitating his withdrawal against 2021 Worlds silver medallist Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan (whom Saidel Horta beat in the quarterfinal).

Hussamuddin had progressed to the semifinal bout after defeating Javier Ibanez Diaz of Cuba in the quarterfinal by a 4-3 split decision (after bout review), thus earning a bronze on his World's debut. Post his win over Diaz, the Indian national champion had noted his aim to bring home the gold, saying "I am feeling really great after securing a medal for India and now I am just two steps away from a gold medal. I am confident that I will win the gold in this tournament."

However, injury has intervened once more to deny Hussamuddin his shot at gold. Yet, his achievement remains creditable: he has now made it three consecutive bronze medals in high-profile international events -- the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2022 Asian Championships and the 2023 World Championships, underlining his consistency and form. The Indian boxer will hope this continues into the Asian Games later this year, where he will have his eye on another medal.