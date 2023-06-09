PARIS -- Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the world record in the women's 5,000 meters at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Friday in her first race at the distance in eight years, just a week after breaking the world mark in the 1,500 meters.

Kipyegon ran 14 minutes 5.20 seconds after pulling away from Letesenbet Gidey over the final 400 meters of a spirited battle at Charlety Stadium to break the Ethiopian's record of 14:06.62 set on Oct. 7, 2020, in Valencia.

The 29-year-old Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 meters, sprinted the final lap in about 60 seconds to set the record in an event she had only run twice before in 2015.

"I did not think about the world record. I do not know how I made it. I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race," Kipyegon said. 'When I saw that it was a world record I was so surprised. It was all about giving my best. I just wanted to improve on my personal best, the world record was not my plan."

Earlier Friday, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashed the 26-year-old world mark in the men's two-mile race.

The 22-year-old ran 7 minutes 54.10 seconds at Charlety Stadium, shattering Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997.