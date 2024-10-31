Open Extended Reactions

If it's the first Sunday in November, it's time for the New York City Marathon. The 2024 New York City Marathon will take over all five of the city's boroughs, beginning at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island and finishing 26.2 miles later at Central Park West Drive and 67th Street in the heart of the city. Coverage of the 53rd edition of the race will air nationally on ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes and locally on ABC7/WABC-TV, which has been the broadcast home to the New York City Marathon since 2013. The race is expected to have more than 50,000 runners between ages of 18 to 88 and from about 150 different countries.

Here are key facts about the upcoming race:

When is the 2024 New York City Marathon?

The 2024 New York City Marathon will begin Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

How can fans watch the 2024 New York City Marathon?

*All times Eastern

Friday

New York City Marathon: Opening Ceremony - 5 p.m. on ESPN3 and ABC7NY.com

Sunday

Eyewitness News: Marathon Sunday - 7 a.m. on ESPN3 and WABC-TV (New York)

New York City Marathon - 8 a.m. on ESPN2 and WABC-TV (New York)

New York City Marathon (en Español) - 8 a.m. on ESPN3

New York City Marathon: Continuing Coverage - 11:30 a.m. on ESPN3 and WABC-TV (New York)

Live from the New York City Marathon - 3 p.m. on ABC

Monday

New York City Marathon (re-air) - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes

Fans can catch all the action in the New York City Marathon streaming hub.