AM Racing has parted ways with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan, the team and Deegan announced via social media Monday.

Deegan is in 28th place in the Xfinity Series standings midway through her rookie season.

"There are always several reasons within a race team as to why things do or do not work, but sadly our goals no longer align," Deegan said in a post on X.

The move comes less than a week after AM Racing replaced Deegan in the No. 15 Ford with two-time Cup champion Joey Logano to run the Chicago Street Course race.

Deegan, a Temecula, California, native, had been behind the wheel for the team's No. 15 Ford for the first 17 races, earning an average finish of 26.8 and only four finishes of 20th or better.

"The only thing I am focused on is getting back to being competitive," Deegan's post continued. "That is ALL that matters to me. I'm working as quick as possible to find the best opportunities to get back on the track."

Deegan, who turns 23 on July 18, is the daughter of famed extreme sports star Brian Deegan.

"We are grateful for Hailie's contribution and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Mustang during her time with the race team," AM Racing said in its statement on X. "We wish Hailie the best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued success on and off the track."