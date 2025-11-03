Open Extended Reactions

NASCAR has crowned a Cup Series champion every year since 1949. The title is decided by a scoring system that awards drivers points based on race results throughout the season. Although several drivers have won multiple championships, there's only one who earned the nickname "The King."

Richard Petty is considered the most successful driver in NASCAR history, winning 200 career Cup Series races from 1958 to 1992. Petty hoisted seven Cup Series championships in his career.

Kyle Larson took home his second title in 2025, after previously winning the championship in 2021. Take a look at the drivers who have won the most NASCAR Cup Series championships below:

7

▪︎ Jimmie Johnson: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016

▪︎ Dale Earnhardt: 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994

▪︎ Richard Petty: 1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979

4

▪︎ Jeff Gordon: 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001

3

▪︎ Tony Stewart: 2002, 2005, 2011

▪︎ Joey Logano: 2018, 2022, 2024

▪︎ Darrell Waltrip: 1981, 1982, 1985