          All-time NASCAR champions: Cup Series winners list

          Cale Yarborough (11), Richard Petty (43) and David Pearson (21) won most of the races in 1974 and led nearly 75 percent of possible laps. John Lamm/The Enthusiast Network/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 31, 2025, 03:22 PM

          No driver won more NASCAR Cup Series races than Richard Petty. The King won 200 Cup Series checkered flags over his 34-year career. Petty won a record-tying seven Cup Series championships (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979). Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016) and Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994) also won seven. Johnson is the only driver to win five titles in a row.

          NASCAR has crowned a Cup Series champion every year since 1949. Joey Logano took home the title in 2024. Here's a look at all-time Cup Series winners:

          2024: Joey Logano

          2023: Ryan Blaney

          2022: Joey Logano

          2021: Kyle Larson

          2020: Chase Elliott

          2019: Kyle Busch

          2018: Joey Logano

          2017: Martin Truex Jr.

          2016: Jimmie Johnson

          2015: Kyle Busch

          2014: Kevin Harvick

          2013: Jimmie Johnson

          2012: Brad Keselowski

          2011: Tony Stewart

          2010: Jimmie Johnson

          2009: Jimmie Johnson

          2008: Jimmie Johnson

          2007: Jimmie Johnson

          2006: Jimmie Johnson

          2005: Tony Stewart

          2004: Kurt Busch

          2003: Matt Kenseth

          2002: Tony Stewart

          2001: Jeff Gordon

          2000: Bobby Labonte

          1999: Dale Jarrett

          1998: Jeff Gordon

          1997: Jeff Gordon

          1996: Terry Labonte

          1995: Jeff Gordon

          1994: Dale Earnhardt

          1993: Dale Earnhardt

          1992: Alan Kulwicki

          1991: Dale Earnhardt

          1990: Dale Earnhardt

          1989: Rusty Wallace

          1988: Bill Elliott

          1987: Dale Earnhardt

          1986: Dale Earnhardt

          1985: Darrell Waltrip

          1984: Terry Labonte

          1983: Bobby Allison

          1982: Darrell Waltrip

          1981: Darrell Waltrip

          1980: Dale Earnhardt

          1979: Richard Petty

          1978: Cale Yarborough

          1977: Cale Yarborough

          1976: Cale Yarborough

          1975: Richard Petty

          1974: Richard Petty

          1973: Benny Parsons

          1972: Richard Petty

          1971: Richard Petty

          1970: Bobby Isaac

          1969: David Pearson

          1968: David Pearson

          1967: Richard Petty

          1966: David Pearson

          1965: Ned Jarrett

          1964: Richard Petty

          1963: Joe Weatherly

          1962: Joe Weatherly

          1961: Ned Jarrett

          1960: Rex White

          1959: Lee Petty

          1958: Lee Petty

          1957: Buck Baker

          1956: Buck Baker

          1955: Tim Flock

          1954: Lee Petty

          1953: Herb Thomas

          1952: Tim Flock

          1951: Herb Thomas

          1950: Bill Rexford

          1949: Red Byron

