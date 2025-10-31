All-time NASCAR champions: Cup Series winners list

Open Extended Reactions

No driver won more NASCAR Cup Series races than Richard Petty. The King won 200 Cup Series checkered flags over his 34-year career. Petty won a record-tying seven Cup Series championships (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979). Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016) and Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994) also won seven. Johnson is the only driver to win five titles in a row.

NASCAR has crowned a Cup Series champion every year since 1949. Joey Logano took home the title in 2024. Here's a look at all-time Cup Series winners:

2024: Joey Logano

2023: Ryan Blaney

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Kyle Larson

2020: Chase Elliott

2019: Kyle Busch

2018: Joey Logano

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Kevin Harvick

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Brad Keselowski

2011: Tony Stewart

2010: Jimmie Johnson

2009: Jimmie Johnson

2008: Jimmie Johnson

2007: Jimmie Johnson

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Kurt Busch

2003: Matt Kenseth

2002: Tony Stewart

2001: Jeff Gordon

2000: Bobby Labonte

1999: Dale Jarrett

1998: Jeff Gordon

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Terry Labonte

1995: Jeff Gordon

1994: Dale Earnhardt

1993: Dale Earnhardt

1992: Alan Kulwicki

1991: Dale Earnhardt

1990: Dale Earnhardt

1989: Rusty Wallace

1988: Bill Elliott

1987: Dale Earnhardt

1986: Dale Earnhardt

1985: Darrell Waltrip

1984: Terry Labonte

1983: Bobby Allison

1982: Darrell Waltrip

1981: Darrell Waltrip

1980: Dale Earnhardt

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Cale Yarborough

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: Cale Yarborough

1975: Richard Petty

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Benny Parsons

1972: Richard Petty

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Bobby Isaac

1969: David Pearson

1968: David Pearson

1967: Richard Petty

1966: David Pearson

1965: Ned Jarrett

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Joe Weatherly

1962: Joe Weatherly

1961: Ned Jarrett

1960: Rex White

1959: Lee Petty

1958: Lee Petty

1957: Buck Baker

1956: Buck Baker

1955: Tim Flock

1954: Lee Petty

1953: Herb Thomas

1952: Tim Flock

1951: Herb Thomas

1950: Bill Rexford

1949: Red Byron

