AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Truck Series championship competitor Ty Majeski was fined $12,500 by NASCAR this week for passing on media obligations to vote in his home state of Wisconsin on Election Day.

Majeski, who is one of four drivers who can win the truck series title at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night, said he talked with Thorsport Racing owners and all agreed he would cast his ballot Tuesday.

He called the penalty "unprecedented" and said he'll appeal the decision.

"I felt like I needed to do my duty as a U.S. citizen to vote," Majeski said. "My team owners and I, we all made the decision to exercise that right."

A NASCAR spokesman said the team never disclosed Majeski was not available because he was voting.

Majeski said he didn't know until last week after Martinsville, when he finished 11th to advance on points, that he would be in the championship four.

Majeski, 30, will compete with Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger in trying for his first truck series title.

"This has never happened before. Election Day, everyone knew it was Election Day for a long time," Majeski said. "It's unfortunate circumstances for everybody."

Majeski said he has never filled out an absentee ballot.

"I wanted to make sure my vote was counted," he said.