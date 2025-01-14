Open Extended Reactions

NASCAR did not approve 65-year-old driver Mike Wallace, who hasn't competed in a Cup Series race since 2015, to get behind the wheel for MBM Motorsports at the Daytona 500.

Had he been approved, Wallace would have been the second-oldest driver to start the race.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that Wallace has not raced on any intermediate or larger tracks since 2015, leading to his rejection for Daytona consideration. It would also have been Wallace's first time racing in NASCAR's Next Gen car, which was introduced in 2022.

NASCAR did not shut the door on Wallace entering the race for 2026, but the driver said he was stunned by the rejection in a Facebook post late Monday.

"This comes as a total shock as the President of NASCAR last week in a real phone call told me all was good and he will see me in Daytona," Wallace said in his post. "I owe this posting to all my fans and non fans who were so supportive through the great messages and postings of support as they say I inspired them!"

Wallace wrote that he was not approved to race in the Cup, Xfinity or Truck series in 2025. He also said there were sponsors committed to MBM Motorsports and him specifically for the Daytona 500 effort.

Wallace made 197 career starts in the Cup series, with the last coming at the 2015 Daytona 500. He notched 14 top-10 finishes on NASCAR's top circuit but never won a Cup race.