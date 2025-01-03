WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen walked away from a multiple-car crash at a dirt track speedway meeting at Auckland in his native New Zealand on Thursday.

Van Gisbergen, who drives the No. 88 Chevrolet ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup series, was driving in a sprint car race at the Western Springs Speedway.

Cars driven by American Jonathan Allard and New Zealander Michael Pickens collided at the front of the field and van Gisbergen's car was caught up in the subsequent melee and finished pinned against the wall.

All drivers were unhurt but a spectator was treated for minor injuries.

Van Gisbergen also was uninjured in a minor crash at the Baypark Speedway at Tauranga on Dec. 26.